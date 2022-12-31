The Moment: Chaos Ensues

Published date: March 13, 2022

In this post, we recapped a wild 450SX main event at the Detroit Supercross that saw Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton collide, Jason Anderson crashing own his own twice only moments apart, Dean Wilson crashing hard, and Dylan Ferrandis’ supercross season coming to an end after he came up short on a jump and jammed his wrist. After Bogle, Barcia, and Anderson each led at one point, Eli Tomac took the checkered flag for his third consecutive main event win in a row. Tomac eventually clicked off five straight wins in a massive points haul on second-place Anderson.

Insight: Honda’s All-New CRF E2 Electric Dirt Bike

Published date: March 8, 2022

Honda teamed with Greenger Powersports to enter the kids electric bike category with the release of the all-new CRF-E2, a lithium-ion battery powered 50cc-sized machine. The KTM Group (KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas) have kid 50cc-sized electric bikes out to the public now, but this CRF-E2 became Honda’s first kid sized electric bike.

Suzuki Launches 2023 Off-Road Sport DualSport, and Supermoto Motorcycles

Published date: June 2, 2022

A lot of people were wondering if there would be any significant changes to the Suzuki off-road motorcycle models—mostly the RM-Z250 and RM-Z450. The 450cc machine last saw updates in 2018 and has since had the bold new graphic (BNG) updates since. New bikes generate a lot of attention in general, but lots of questions have arisen lately when—or if—Suzuki will update its off-road models. Despite no significant changes to the machine for 2023, Roczen still decided he liked the bike well enough while testing that he decided to sign with the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team for next season. Yes, they still have a kick starter, so please hold those jokes in the comments section.

Honda Releases Statement on its Offer to Ken Roczen

Published date: September 16, 2022

Again, with anything related to Roczen, it is not a shock to see this one on the list. Just one day following Roczen’s comments about his relationship with Honda HRC on James Stewart’s Bubba’s World Podcast, the team shared a press release on their mutual disagreement to reach a contract for 2023. Each story has two sides.

Feld Entertainment Releases Track Layouts for 16 Rounds of 2022 SX

Published date: September 16, 2021

While technically this post went live on our site back in September 2021, it got a lot more traction early in the 2022 supercross season as fans were constantly checking to see the tracks for the upcoming race the following week.

250 Words: Deegan Set to Debut

Published date: August 23, 2022

Another Deegan post, this time focusing on the good as the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider competed in pro-am races at both the Unadilla and Budds Creek Nationals in order to get enough A class points to earn his pro license. Then, Deegan and Star Yamaha announced he would make his pro debut at the Ironman National. There were a lot of eyes on Deegan’s pro debut as some wanted to see him win right away and others wanted to see him fail miserably (shame on you if you are the latter!). He qualified 16th overall in the 250 Class and was inside the top 15 late in moto one when he tried a difficult line in the back section after the Duck’s Truss bridge and slammed to the ground hard. He got up and went to remount his bike but was eventually taken off on the Alpinestars medical cart as a safety precaution. He went down with another rider in the third turn and charged back to finish 24th officially in the second moto, going 34-24 for 31st overall.

3 on 3: Updates for Pro Motocross

Published date: May 5, 2022

This post features several updates on different riders ahead of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb struggled significantly in his title defense as he failed to win a single 450SX main event after claiming 19 in 2019, 2020, and 2021 combined (he won the title in ’19 and ’21). Webb decided to sit out Pro Motocross as a break mentally and physically.

It was also announced that Roczen, who sat out the second half of supercross in order to recover physically, would be competing in Pro Motocross. The post also covered the situations for several others: Dylan Ferrandis (injured in supercross); Joey Savatgy (torn ACL in his knee early in supercross), Adam Cianciarulo (shoulder injury and torn ACL in his knee during supercross); Shane McElrath (joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team as a fill-in after the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team folded up late in supercross); and Max Anstie (who was also stuck without a ride following the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC team’s collapse).

Between the Motos: John Tomac

Published date: May 17, 2022

Steve Matthes managed to get John Tomac (Eli’s father) onto the PulpMX Show during the break between supercross and motocross, and John gave great insight onto Eli’s switch from Kawasaki to Yamaha. Lots of people were shocked upon learning Tomac made the switch to BluCru, but it paid off with a 450SX #1 plate. Props to Matthes for getting a hold of John Tomac and getting some questions answered on the switch. Mr. Tomac also shares a great story about when a Japanese engineer came to the test track and put a throttle sensor on his machine for data and insight on his riding. John Tomac told Matthes: