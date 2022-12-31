Marc Daniels was a vet rider and contractor from Woodbridge, Virginia. He was also a regular at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland. He was riding there on May 1 when he crashed on what's famously known as Henry Hill. Despite the best efforts of the medical team on the scene, Daniels did not survive the crash. The Budds Creek Motocross Park homepage posted of him, "Marc loved riding his dirt bike with his friends and family. He will be remembered as one of the nicest guys in the pits. He will also be remembered a fierce competitor. Marc was 51 years old. Please keep the Daniels family in your prayers. Godspeed, Marc.”

Daniels' longtime friend and fellow rider Randall Everett wrote, "When motocross became my job he still made it fun for me. He was my riding buddy and my older 'brother.' He supported my MX school since the first day I started it, and supported me every day until the last day I got to hug him... A lot of people know Marc - you couldn’t miss the #420 on the 'Ivyhill' Yamaha. He’s been bringing the crew together for the last 10 years and responsible for most of the great memories I have at the track with my friends. Such a brutal sport. I’m so sad for his brother, his wife and his entire family. RIP Marc. We’ll see how many turns you can hold me up in in heaven. We’ll share a post-moto RedBull again soon my bro..."

Chance Cody added, "We met you through racing and through you we met our moto family, a family like no other. Whether we wanted to ride or not, we wanted to be at the track with people like you. You brought together everyone and made even the worst race days a blast. Thank you for always being the rock of the moto fam after 10 years."

The entire motorsports world was shocked by the news that Coy Gibbs, the founder of the Joe Gibbs Racing Motocross team, and the co-owner and COO of JGR’s NASCAR program, passed suddenly in his sleep. It happened on the night after his son, Ty, had just clinched NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Championship. Coy was just 49 years old.

Jason Weigandt was a friend and neighbor of Coy Gibbs. Upon his passing he wrote,

"The Gibbs family legacy is massive in both the NFL and NASCAR. But knowing Coy Gibbs meant much more than knowing the success of the family in competitive sports. Coy was one of the most unique people you’d ever meet, someone so full of knowledge and life experience, and also so giving with that knowledge. Coy was a quiet personality on the outside, never one to rant and rave in the media or public, but if you got into his inner circle—and plenty of people in this industry got there during his dozen years with the JGRMX team—you got access to a person like no other. Coy lived to cut up with the boys. Maybe that’s what comes from being raised in a football locker room, both with his dad as an NFL Hall of Fame coach or with Coy himself playing Division 1 NCAA football at Stanford. Or maybe it’s just the way he was. But everyone that met Coy felt like Coy was his best friend. Coy would tear you down, hope you gave it back to him, but also offer his world to you. He would never want people to know how big his heart was. He’d rather just make fun of you and have you battle with him. But you knew, deep down, he’d do anything for anyone. Including start a motocross team and give dozens of people jobs in North Carolina, outside of the traditional California motocross base. And even when he had to close the JGRMX team, he still found work in the NASCAR shop for most of those guys. Coy would do anything for anyone he knew, and when you consider how many people he probably knew, that’s a massive list of people who he had an impact on."

A celebration of life was held for Coy Gibbs in the NASCAR team's race headquarters. Thousands of people attended, including friends and teammates from his football days, from his race car days, from his motocross/supercross days, from seemingly any and everywhere that he had found himself in his 49 years. It was a true celebration of a life well-lived.