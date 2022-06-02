Suzuki Launches 2023 Off-Road, Sport, DualSport, and SuperMoto Motorcycles

The following press release is from Suzuki:

Brea, California - Extending the momentum gained from introducing a number of electrifying models over the last year, Suzuki Motor USA LLC. launches fresh 2023 motorcycles. Led by the 2023 Hayabusa, Suzuki’s landmark ultimate sportbike, this group of new motorcycles brings together a collection of proven Suzuki products including the flagship sport model, Hayabusa; the tried and true, go anywhere and do anything DualSports and SuperMoto of the DR line; and the championship-bred RM-Zs with an RM Army Edition that will have everyone looking.

Sportbike

Hayabusa

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa reaffirms its status as motorcycling’s Ultimate Sportbike. This new generation of Suzuki’s flagship continues to be propelled by a muscular, refined inline four-cylinder engine housed in a proven and thoroughly updated chassis with incomparable manners, managed by an unequaled suite of electronic rider aids all housed within stunning aerodynamic bodywork that is distinctly Hayabusa.

Riders who have owned or longed for a Hayabusa will recognize the iconic, aerodynamic silhouette that has been refined through wind tunnel development, so the body features new vent shapes, air diffusers, and reimagined logos while a sophisticated LED lighting system achieves a new zenith of style and function.

Engine performance has been broadened so the Hayabusa accelerates quicker and smoother than ever before while complying with worldwide emissions standards. Rider control is expanded through Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). The engine’s adjustable power delivery, traction control*, cruise control, launch control, Bi-directional quick shifter, and Motion Track ABS** and Combined Brake systems offer the Hayabusa rider unmatched options on how the ride will unfold.

The Hayabusa will come in three striking color combinations Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Mat Black/Glass Sparkle Black, and a Metallic Thunder Gray/Candy Daring Red.