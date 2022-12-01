Main image courtesy of WSX Championship.

The alphabet soup of different racing series and sanctioning bodies has once again crept into the news, after Whiskey Throttle Media’s Instagram on Tuesday reported a rumor that Ken Roczen had refused to take an anti-doping test at the final round of the WSX Series in Australia. Racer X had already heard from sources that Ken did take the test in Australia, so this was confusing. So, yesterday we spoke to Roczen’s agent, Steve Astephen, to get some clarification on a variety of topics. Astephen was in Australia with Roczen, and he says Roczen did take the anti-doping test, and as proof he is still the FIM World Supercross Champion and has been invited to the FIM Awards banquet to celebrate. However, Astephen admitted that he wasn’t happy about the testing, didn’t know it would be part of the WSX races, and doesn’t think it should apply to off-season races that he considers outside of Ken’s main competition season of AMA Supercross and AMA Motocross. So, Astephen got mad. Some riders at the Australian GP thought Roczen didn’t take the test because Astephen was heard yelling at FIM and WADA (World Anti-Doping) officials.

Astephen told us why he was so upset. Essentially, it comes down to Astephen considering the AMA Supercross and AMA Motocross seasons to be Roczen’s “in competition” season, and he felt like the World Supercross rounds, where Ken was paid an appearance fee and didn’t take purse money, to be an exhibition. This all brings up the unique nature of racing AMA races and then jumping into FIM sanctioned events, which still use WADA testing. The athlete needs to know in advance what is expected. Although it’s generally known that the FIM uses WADA, Astephen says he was not aware, and the WSX Series never mentioned this to him when he negotiated Ken’s deal to participate in the races.

“These NFL and NBA players, they know the rules because the rules are brought to them, and they run through them every year. Which, by the way, the AMA and the FIM do not do that. Period,” Astephen says. “There are performance supplements that you use [when the athlete is] out of competition. All athletes, not just Ken Roczen, that are in a high stress sport with only two months off a year, you’re putting so much strain on your body, your adrenal glands, your cortisol levels. There are real doctors that see athletes in the off-season and do things to get their bodies back to normal. There’s a lot of stuff that’s legal, or IV stuff, that if you did it during competition it could be considered, or it is, performance enhancing. But it’s okay if you do it outside of competition. NASCAR, PGA, NFL, NBA, it’s so key. They know exactly what their window is.”