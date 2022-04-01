With the way the current rules are in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross rulebook, riders exceeding at least the points listed below for more than four years, that rider is ineligible to return to the 250SX class and must move to the premier class.

5.2 250SX East/West Championship Guidelines D. Effective with the 2007 season points, riders earning at least 135 250SX Championship points in a nine-race season, 120 250SX Championship points in an eight-race season, or 105 250SX Championship points in a seven-race season, in four seasons of 250SX competition will be ineligible for the 250SX class.

Craig has yet to exceed the 250SX points limit—and the 2022 250SX West Region title would not change that as he could return to the division in 2023, but he has stated he wants to have a 450 ride. While Craig's two deals with Star Racing for 2021 and 2022 were both to race the 250SX Class of supercross and the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, usually premier class deals are strictly full-time 450cc races.

“No, that doesn’t change. I’m going to go to 450 either way,” Craig explained after winning the Oakland Supercross 250SX main event.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team currently has Malcolm Stewart (in the first year of a two-year deal) and Dean Wilson in the 450 Class.