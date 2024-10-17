Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Live Now
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Portugal: MXGP Results

EMX125 and EMX250
Agueda
Agueda, Portugal Portugal
Live Now

MXGP Qualifying Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 25:01.622 0.000 Belgium KTM
2 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen 25:14.786 13.164 South Africa Yamaha
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 25:25.549 23.927 France Kawasaki
4 Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann 25:28.942 27.320 Switzerland Husqvarna
5 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk 25:31.488 29.866 The Netherlands KTM
6 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez 25:37.309 35.687 Spain Honda
7 Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings 		25:39.562 37.940 The Netherlands KTM
8 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff 25:40.590 38.968 The Netherlands Fantic
9 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer 25:41.135 39.513 Switzerland Ducati
10 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 25:41.921 40.299 France Yamaha
11 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi 25:56.883 55.261 Italy Fantic
12 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini 26:01.210 59.588 Italy Ducati
13 Brian Bogers Brian Bogers 26:05.426 1:03.804 The Netherlands Fantic
14 Adam Sterry Adam Sterry 26:12.122 1:10.500 United Kingdom KTM
15 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 26:16.921 1:15.299 Latvia Kawasaki
16 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo 26:18.926 1:17.304 Norway Honda
17 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 26:22.476 1:20.854 Slovenia KTM
18 Josh Gilbert Josh Gilbert 26:38.004 1:36.382 United Kingdom Honda
19 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts 26:46.389 1:44.767 Belgium Yamaha
20 Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck 26:55.829 1:54.207 Belgium Honda
21 Victor Alonso Victor Alonso 27:07.743 2:06.121 Spain Honda
22 Tom Koch Tom Koch 27:10.333 2:08.711 Germany Beta
23 Ben Watson Ben Watson 27:20.346 2:18.724 United Kingdom Beta
24 Luis Outeiro Luis Outeiro 26:09.938 -1 Lap Yamaha
25 John Adamson John Adamson 45.148 -11 Laps United Kingdom Honda
Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now