2025 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Portugal: MXGP ResultsEMX125 and EMX250
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|25:01.622
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:14.786
|13.164
|Yamaha
|3
|Romain Febvre
|25:25.549
|23.927
|Kawasaki
|4
|Kevin Brumann
|25:28.942
|27.320
|Husqvarna
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|25:31.488
|29.866
|KTM
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|25:37.309
|35.687
|Honda
|7
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|25:39.562
|37.940
|KTM
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|25:40.590
|38.968
|Fantic
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:41.135
|39.513
|Ducati
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|25:41.921
|40.299
|Yamaha
|11
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|25:56.883
|55.261
|Fantic
|12
|Mattia Guadagnini
|26:01.210
|59.588
|Ducati
|13
|Brian Bogers
|26:05.426
|1:03.804
|Fantic
|14
|Adam Sterry
|26:12.122
|1:10.500
|KTM
|15
|Pauls Jonass
|26:16.921
|1:15.299
|Kawasaki
|16
|Kevin Horgmo
|26:18.926
|1:17.304
|Honda
|17
|Jan Pancar
|26:22.476
|1:20.854
|KTM
|18
|Josh Gilbert
|26:38.004
|1:36.382
|Honda
|19
|Jago Geerts
|26:46.389
|1:44.767
|Yamaha
|20
|Brent Van Doninck
|26:55.829
|1:54.207
|Honda
|21
|Victor Alonso
|27:07.743
|2:06.121
|Honda
|22
|Tom Koch
|27:10.333
|2:08.711
|Beta
|23
|Ben Watson
|27:20.346
|2:18.724
|Beta
|24
|Luis Outeiro
|26:09.938
|-1 Lap
|Yamaha
|25
|John Adamson
|45.148
|-11 Laps
|Honda