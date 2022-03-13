Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
The Moment: Chaos Ensues

The Moment Chaos Ensues

March 13, 2022 2:45pm
by:

On Saturday night, all was going to plan mid-way through the Detroit Supercross 450SX main event. We had seen several lead changes, but riders were settled into positions as small battles formed around the course. Then, chaos ensued. On the 17th lap, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton were battling for fourth place until Webb over jumped a double and cased the landing of the next jump. Sexton had nowhere to go and landed on the Red Bull KTM rider, slamming them both to the ground hard. Sexton was then also hit by his bike, and his rear wheel ate his jersey right off his back.

Somehow, Webb remounted and rolled around for about three laps with one hand (going around the whoop section) until, according to our Kellen Brauer who was on site, he was pointed to by an AMA official and told to head to the mechanics' area. He recorded 20th on the night.

Cooper Webb rode three laps with his left arm tucked into his body before an AMA official told him to pull off of the race track.
Cooper Webb rode three laps with his left arm tucked into his body before an AMA official told him to pull off of the race track. Align Media

The KTM post-race press release stated Webb was banged up but initially checked out okay, although he will undergo more tests on Monday. They said the following:

“In the Main Event, Webb got off to a great start and asserted himself into the podium battle right away. Passing his teammate Musquin for third on lap four, the defending champ continued to mix it up with an intense group of top riders up front. While running fourth later in the race, Webb made a mistake through the rhythm section and got clipped mid-air by another rider, resulting in both riders crashing to the ground. Webb re-mounted and attempted a couple laps before pulling off to receive on-site medical attention.”

“The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team provided an update as of Saturday evening: ‘It’s fair to say that Cooper was pretty banged up when he was landed on. Upon initial observation by the doctor here at the track of his shoulder and hand, it doesn’t appear that anything is broken, but he plans to have further evaluation and X-Rays when he returns home to Florida on Monday.’”

Webb posted the following update on his Instagram, with a video of the crash:

Glad we both walked away from that one in Detroit. I made a mistake that ended Chase and I’s nights. That one’s on me. Thought I could get back on and salvage some points, but had to call it a night early.
Going to get checked out and plan on seeing you guys in Indy 👊🏽

Sexton’s night was over following the crash, as was carted off on the Alpinestars medical mule. He recorded 22nd on the night. Today, the Honda HRC rider posted an update to Instagram this afternoon, saying he has “some minor bruises.”

“Wrong place wrong time… thankful to walk away from that one with some minor bruises. Hope you’re all good @CooperWebb2. See you guys in Indy 💪🏼”

The Webb-Sexton incident appeared to be the door opening for more carnage. Only a few laps later, Jason Anderson ran into issues of his own. Brauer wrote in his post-race recap:

“Tomac made the pass stick just after the finish line jump coming through halfway, but Anderson did not want to let the championship leader get away. He pushed and perhaps pushed too hard as he tucked the front end after the finish line just four minutes later and was slow to remount. When he did get back up, he stumbled through the next section of the track and crashed at the end of the rhythm.
He would not remount the bike and walked off gingerly under his own power.”

Brauer also said he checked on Anderson's condition afterwards: “Anderson he’s also fine, but a bit banged up after his two crashes in the main event.” 

We suspect Anderson hit his head in the crash.

On Sunday evening Kawasaki released a quote from Anderson.

“I was feeling really good today from the start of the first practice," said Anderson in his team statement. "Probably the best I’ve felt racing in Detroit, and I think my performance throughout the night showed I had what it took to win tonight. Unfortunately, I pushed a little too hard while challenging for the lead and had a crash that ended my race early. It’s unlucky, but these things happen. I’m just glad I feel fine right now and am planning on giving it my all in Indianapolis next weekend.”

Anderson remounting after a crash in the turn following the finish line. He would suffer another crash moments later and his night would be over early.
Anderson remounting after a crash in the turn following the finish line. He would suffer another crash moments later and his night would be over early. Align Media

As for Webb rolling a few laps and recording 19 full laps, he finished ahead of Anderson, who completed only 17 laps.

Dylan Ferrandis ran into an issue of his own, pulling into the mechanics’ area holding his right wrist as his mechanic hopped onto the bike and rode them back to the pits. His crash was not caught on camera, however, Brauer’s post-race report also said, “Updates on some of the injuries include that Ferrandis was okay according to team manager Jeremy Coker. Apparently Ferrandis cased a jump very badly and thought he injured his wrist, but he’ll be fine.”

Ferrandis’ wife, Nastasia, posted the following update this morning on Instagram:

“Saturday didn’t go as expected. Thankfully @dylanferrandis is fine!! X-ray doesn’t show any fracture but tough race once again.”

Dean Wilson had a couple of crashes in the main event as well, which he shared on Instagram today.

Wilson said the following in the post-race press release from Husqvarna:

"The Main Event didn’t turn out very well for me. I was in a good position, top-five actually, but I crashed in the whoops. I got up from that and had another fall, so unfortunately, not a good night. The track caught a lot of riders tonight and unfortunately, I was one of them. But I am healthy, so we’ll be back next weekend.”

Wilson remounted and finished the main event, but at one point four top riders were out with crashes as Sexton, Anderson, Webb, and Ferrandis' nights all ended prematurely. Losing four factory riders is a tough blow for a single race! Anderson’s crash might have been the biggest in terms of the 450SX championship because it allowed race winner Eli Tomac to open his 18-point advantage to now 42 points. Webb was already over a full race down (33 points to be exact) from Tomac in the standings, but his 20th in Detroit means he now sits over two full races down (56 points) following round ten.

In the press conference after the race, Tomac commented on the track:

“[This track] was one of the tougher surfaces I’ve ever raced on. It had both conditions which was sticky and hard in the rhythm sections which would pull you left or right and then it had the base in some of the bottoms of the turns where you could lose your traction. I made the move early through the guys and then it was like everything got wild after that. I felt so good on the motorcycle tonight though.”

Check back later this week for our Injury Report before round 11 in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the current points standings.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States229
2Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States187
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States187
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States184
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States173
Full Standings

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now