Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

2025 Progressive GNCC Racing

Powerline Park: Overall Results

Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
May 3, 2025

Overall Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:25:27.458 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:25:40.478 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:27:02.419 Australia Australia KTM
4 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:27:12.518 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:27:51.650 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:29:08.819 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
7 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:30:14.459 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
8 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:30:19.290 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
9 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:30:45.100 Landrum, SC United States Honda
10 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:30:45.579 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
11 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:31:12.671 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
12 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:31:44.610 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
13 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:32:06.756 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
14 Chase N Landers Chase N Landers 02:34:30.490 Monterey, TN United States KTM
15 Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham 02:35:48.118 Murray City, OH United States Honda
16 Cole Whitmer Cole Whitmer 02:36:50.619 Amity, PA United States GasGas
17 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 02:37:40.712 Millville, NJ United States Honda
18 Will Sievenpiper Will Sievenpiper 02:39:56.438 Cumming, GA United States Kawasaki
19 Evan Smith Evan Smith 02:40:24.198 Jefferson, GA United States Yamaha
20 Michael Delosa Michael Delosa 02:41:36.090 Gillett, PA United States Yamaha
30 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:53:05.250 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
39 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:00:48.610 Duvall, WA United States TRI
40 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 02:04:52.473 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now