2025 Progressive GNCC Racing
Powerline Park: Overall Results
May 3, 2025
Overall Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:25:27.458
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:25:40.478
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|3
|Angus Riordan
|02:27:02.419
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Liam Draper
|02:27:12.518
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:27:51.650
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Grant Davis
|02:29:08.819
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|7
|Josh Strang
|02:30:14.459
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|8
|Craig Delong
|02:30:19.290
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Brody Johnson
|02:30:45.100
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|10
|Josh Toth
|02:30:45.579
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|11
|Ben Kelley
|02:31:12.671
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|12
|Grant Baylor
|02:31:44.610
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|13
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:32:06.756
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|14
|Chase N Landers
|02:34:30.490
|Monterey, TN
|KTM
|15
|Joseph R Cunningham
|02:35:48.118
|Murray City, OH
|Honda
|16
|Cole Whitmer
|02:36:50.619
|Amity, PA
|GasGas
|17
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:37:40.712
|Millville, NJ
|Honda
|18
|Will Sievenpiper
|02:39:56.438
|Cumming, GA
|Kawasaki
|19
|Evan Smith
|02:40:24.198
|Jefferson, GA
|Yamaha
|20
|Michael Delosa
|02:41:36.090
|Gillett, PA
|Yamaha
|30
|Michael Witkowski
|02:53:05.250
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|39
|Ricky Russell
|02:00:48.610
|Duvall, WA
|TRI
|40
|Kailub Russell
|02:04:52.473
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha