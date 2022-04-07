Big Changes for Rocky Mountain/ATV MC Team

Been a rough year with injuries for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team, as all three riders were missing at the previous round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Seattle. We found out today that Max Anstie and Shane McElrath will be back from injury this weekend (Joey Savatgy is still out due to a torn ACL), but then we started hearing separate rumors that the team itself was either in jeopardy of closing or at least would be going through major changes. McElrath and Anstie have confirmed that they are racing this weekend, however.

From what we can surmise, the team will now resort back to its original name, BBMX, which stood for Butler Brothers MX, the business behind the team. Forrest Butler is still the team owner. If you look at the team's social media, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC name is no longer on the account, and the account is now @wearebbmx.

The YouTube channel RotoMoto reported that the team has broken a material term of its sponsorship, which is why Rocky Mountain is now out. We can't confirm that but we'll see what news surfaces during the racing weekend in St. Louis.

Credit to SwapMoto Live's Michael Antonovich for explaining the latest on today's Moto60 podcast with Steve Matthes. Butler was receiving support from a partner this year, Mark McKenzie, but according to Antonovich, that partnership has broken up.

We do know for sure Anstie and McElrath will be racing this weekend under the BBMX banner. We'll see how it turns out in the future.