The 2023 calendar year is approaching soon. Here is the list of the top 100 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross as released by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).
DEFENDING CHAMPIONS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
#1 in 450SX | Eli Tomac | Will Look to Defend Title
After claiming his second premier class Monster Energy AMA Supercross title at 29 years old, Eli Tomac will don a #1 aboard his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing all-new Yamaha YZ450F in 2023. At the time, it appears Tomac will be supercross-only in 2023, but ET3 will also have a #1 for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship if he decides to race as he claimed both titles in 2022—something that had not been done since Ryan Dungey did so in 2015.
#1W In 250SX West Region | Christian Craig | Not Defending Title
After winning his maiden professional title, Craig has is expected to be on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 for 2023 in both AMA 450SX and 450 Class of Pro Motocross. If Craig does race in the premier class of supercross in ’23, he will be #28, his new career number. More on CC shortly.
#1E In 250SX East Region | Jett Lawrence | TBD on Coast
Jettson claimed the 2022 250SX East Region title and will look to claim another 250SX title before moving to the premier class in Pro Motocross. It is rumored the Austrailian might take a shot at racing the 250SX West Region in ‘23, although it has yet to be confirmed which coast he will race in his final 250cc season. If he races 250SX East, Jettson will have a #1, but if he does switch coasts and race 250SX West, he will be #18. And if Jettson were to race 250SX East but lineup a few times on the West Coast rounds of the 450SX Class, he would be #18 in the premier class.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
#1 in 450 Class | Eli Tomac | TBD
As mentioned, the Colorado native will have the #1 plate on during both AMA Supercross and Motocross, although he appears to be on a supercross-only contract at the moment. But if he lines up, Tomac will be #1 after claiming his fourth premier class Pro Motocross title in 2022.
#1 In 250 Class | Jett Lawrence | Not Defending Title
The two-time 250 Class Champion will not be looking for a third Pro Motocross title as he is expected to race the 450 Class next summer. If he races the 450 Class, he will be #18, which is his current career number he earned following the 2020 AMA SX and MX calendar year, and he stuck with in 2021 following his maiden professional title last summer.
Other Notes:
New Career Numbers
There was only one new career number earned this year.
#28 Christian Craig
Christian Craig earned a new career number and decided to stick with #28, which he raced with in 2022 when he won his maiden 250SX title.
Lost Career Numbers
There were no career numbers lost this year.
Career Numbers Held
The following riders asked for their number to be held, despite not scoring enough points to retain their respective career numbers:
Adam Cianciarulo (#9) | Injured early in SX
Zach Osborne (#16) | Did not race either SX or MX in ‘22
Broc Tickle (#20) | Did not race either SX or MX in ‘22
Chad Reed (#22) | Did not race either SX or MX in ‘22
Colt Nichols (#45) | Injured early in SX
Justin Hill (#46) | Injured before season, did not race either SX or MX in ‘22
Other Number Highlights:
#4 |Not Taken
#5 Ryan Dungey
At the moment, Dungey is not expected to race in 2023. However, due to his strong season post-retirement in Pro Motocross this summer, he has #5 available to him if he would lineup at all in ’23.
#8 | Not Taken
#13 | Not Taken
#26 Alex Martin
Martin announced his retirement following the conclusion of the Pro Motocross season, but if he were to lineup in 2023 for a race or two (maybe his hometown Spring Creek National?) he would have #26 still available to use.
#29 Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher was the first rider in total points scored on the year without a career number and decided to skip #13. The AMA lets riders skip this number due to superstition. Colt Nichols was the last rider to race as #13 in 2020. Thrasher will be #29 in 2023.
#33 Pierce Brown
After competing in 2022 as #44, Brown will be #33 in 2023.
#43 Levi Kitchen
After a rookie season where he was banged up in both supercross and motocross, the Washington native secures #43 for next year—four spots off of the number he really wants (#47).
#54 Nicholas Romano
Romano finished 16th in the 250 Class in his debut Pro Motocross season, going from #411 to #54 for '23.
#59 Robbie Wageman
After two years straight of finishing in the perfect position to not earn a career number but lucking into having #69 in consecutive seasons, Wageman bumps down ten numbers to #59 for 2023.
#64 Carson Brown
Brown raced as #910 in the 250SX West Region of supercross and on a YZ250 two-stroke at his hometown Washougal National and earned #64 in 2023, one number off of what Brown raced as in 2021 (#65).
#69 Phil Nicoletti
The usually grumpy Phil Nicoletti had to laugh when he saw his race number for 2023.
#67 Cullin Park
After racing as #140 in his first season as a professional, the 2022 AMA Supercross 250SX Rookie of the Year will be #67 for his sophomore season in 2023.
#72 Matthew LeBlanc
In his rookie Pro Motocross season, LeBlanc finished 21st, going from #329 in 2022 to #72 in 2023.
#75 Ryder DiFrancesco
The California native competed in several Pro Motocross races this year and earned enough points to grab #75 for next year when he lines up.
#79 Dylan Walsh
Walsh competed in several rounds in the opening swing of the 250SX West Region Championship and the final two rounds of the 250 Class of Pro Motocross after spending the time between the series overseas racing in Europe. Walsh will go from #101 to #79 for 2023.
#80 Josh Gilbert
Gilbert raced a handful of rounds in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, finishing 20th in the standings and earning #80 for next year.
#86 Josiah Natzke
Natzke competed in the first four rounds of the 250 Class this summer and finished 24th in points, earning a national number for the upcoming season.
#88 Guillem Farres
The Spanish native raced two rounds of Pro Motocross with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing and earned national #88 for 2023 after two solid races inside the top 15 overall.
#89 Kaeden Amerine
In his rookie season of AMA SX and MX, Amerine rode well enough to bump his #432 to #89 for next year.
#90 Tristan Lane
Lane is another triple digit privateer rider who rode well enough to claim a national number in 2023. Lane’s #90 will be the first national number of his professional career.
#98 Geran Stapleton
Stapleton raced with #914 in 2022 and was the highest scoring number that earned a national number for 2023.
#99 Hardy Munoz
Munoz earned 30 total points in the 250SX East Region and in 250 Class Pro Motocross combined (23 in SX, 7 in MX), and therefore was awarded the final national number for 2023.
New Year, Same Number
The following riders have not earned career numbers but have lucked into earning the same number in consecutive years.
#48 Cameron McAdoo
The Iowa native secured his #48 from 2022 again for 2023. This weekend, he will also securing his woman Maddie Salute to be his wife. Congrats to the very soon to be Mr. and Mrs. McAdoo!
Below are the official 2023 numbers, provided by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).
2023 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2023
1 — 450SX Eli Tomac
1 — 450MX Eli Tomac
1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence
1E — Jett Lawrence
1W — Christian Craig
2* — Cooper Webb
3* — Eli Tomac
5* — Ryan Dungey
6* — Jeremy Martin
7* — Aaron Plessinger
9* — Adam Cianciarulo
10* — Justin Brayton
11* — Kyle Chisholm
12* — Shane McElrath
14* — Dylan Ferrandis
15* — Dean Wilson
16* — Zach Osborne
17* — Joey Savatgy
18* — Jett Lawrence
19* — Justin Bogle
20* — Broc Tickle
21* — Jason Anderson
22* — Chad Reed
23* — Chase Sexton
24* — RJ Hampshire
25* — Marvin Musquin
26* — Alex Martin
27* — Malcolm Stewart
28** — Christian Craig
29 — Nate Thrasher
30* — Jo Shimoda
31 — Michael Mosiman
32* — Justin Cooper
33 — Pierce Brown
34 —Maximus Vohland
35 — Seth Hammaker
36 — Garrett Marchbanks
37 — Brandon Hartranft
38 — Jalek Swoll
39 — Vince Friese
40 — Stilez Robertson
41 — Derek Kelley
42 — Joshua Varize
43 — Levi Kitchen
44 — Benny Bloss
45* — Colt Nichols
46* — Justin Hill
47 — Fredrik Noren
48 — Cameron McAdoo
49 — Mitchell Oldenburg
50 — Marshal Weltin
51* — Justin Barcia
52 — Carson Mumford
53 — Derek Drake
54 — Nicholas Romano
55 — Austin Forkner
56 — Enzo Lopes
57 — Chris Blose
58 — Jordon Smith
59 — Robbie Wageman
60 — Justin Starling
61 — Ryan Breece
62 — Jace Owen
63 — Max Anstie
64 — Carson Brown
65 — Antonio Cairoli
66 — Henry Miller
67 — Cullin Park
68 — Cade Clason
69 — Phil Nicoletti
70 — Justin Rodbell
71 — Preston Kilroy
72 — Matthew LeBlanc
73 — John Short
74 — Logan Karnow
75 — Ryder DiFrancesco
76 — Dominique Thury
77 — Ryan Surratt
78 — Grant Harlan
79 — Dylan Walsh
80 — Kevin Moranz
81 — Ty Masterpool
82 — Josh Gilbert
83 — Cole Thompson
84 — Mitchell Harrison
85 — Dilan Schwartz
86 — Josiah Natzke
87 — Chris Canning
88 — Guillem Farres
89 — Kaeden Amerine
90 — Tristan Lane
91 — Jeremy Hand
92 — Jarrett Frye
93 — Jerry Robin
94* — Ken Roczen
95 — Lance Kobusch
96* — Hunter Lawrence
97 — Devin Harriman
98 — Geran Stapleton
99 — Hardy Munoz