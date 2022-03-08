The new bike also has two levels of power for differing skill levels, and you can adjust the seat height from 24.8 to 25.5 inches, which is similar adjustability to the KTM group bikes that you can setup differently depending on the height of a child and their skillset. The MSRP for the CRF-E2 is set at $2,950, which is much lower than its competitors. For reference, the KTM SX-E5 MSRP is currently set at $5,199 and the Husqvarna EE-5 MSRP is $5,149. (Note: The Indian eFTR Jr. MSRP is $824.99, but that bike does not have adjustable settings like the motocross bikes do—it’s more of a cruiser, compared to something kids could race on a motocross track.) So the Honda CRF-E2 appears to be a more affordable option for kids—especially those just getting their feet wet on two wheels.

Could the CRF-E2 be a hint at an adult-sized electric Honda model coming in the near future?

Check out the full press release from Honda below:

Greenger Powersports x Honda CRF-E2 Electric Dirt Bike

New model features a competitive balance of performance and value

Available exclusively through American Honda Powersports Dealers

ONTARIO, California—Electric dirt bikes became a realistic option for kids and their families today with Greenger Powersports’ unveiling of the Greenger x Honda CRF-E2, resulting from a new collaboration with American Honda.

Representing a practical-but-exciting doorway to the world of powersports, the CRF-E2 brings the motorcycling experience to a new pool of customers, whose lives are already increasingly powered by electricity. On the one hand, the bike is a fun training tool for young new riders, as it eliminates the need to operate a clutch or shift lever. For kids who already have two-wheel experience, the CRF-E2 is a reasonably priced step up to real dirt bikes. For either group, it’s a quiet, environmentally responsible form of powered recreation that can be enjoyed in more places than traditional mini dirt bikes.