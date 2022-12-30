We close our eyes, and another year goes by.… Welcome to Racerhead, for the last time in 2022. Tomorrow is New Year’s Eve, and then we begin a whole new spin around the sun and call it 2023. There’s lots to look forward to, first up being the Anaheim Supercross opener, followed by what everyone helps will be a safe, entertaining, and competitive season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the ’23 AMA Pro Motocross Championships, and the brand new SuperMotocross World Championship. We’ve made it through the off-season with pretty much everyone healthy, which means a whole bunch of guys will be going into Anaheim with a strong chance of winning. No real “December Surprises” means we don’t have a lot of news happening right now, as everyone is focused on getting themselves and their bikes sorted before next Saturday night.

It's been a quiet week, as it usually is between Christmas and New Year’s, so there’s not much to report here. I’ve been working on our annual year-end requiem, The Lives They Lived, where we remember some of the moto friends and figures we lost in the last 12 months. That will go up tomorrow afternoon. It's never an easy thing to pull together, but it is an annual reminder of both how lucky we are to be involved in this sport, as well as what a cruel thing this sport can be.

Looking ahead to 2023, on Sunday, January 1 at 5 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Pacific, the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) preview show will air on NBC and Peacock. The show will preview the storylines and updates on the top stars of the sport ahead of the new season. Defending 450 SX/MX Champion Eli Tomac of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad will be looking for his third 450SX title, which would also make him the first back-to-back title winner since Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey did it in 2016–’17. Jason Anderson, last year’s runner-up, will be looking for his second SX title, and Cooper Webb his third. No one else in the field has ever been a 450SX Champion. Ken Roczen will be trying to grab Suzuki its first SX title since Ricky Carmichael in 2006, and Honda’s Chase Sexton and Colt Nichols will be trying to get their brand its first AMA 450 title since Carmichael’s ’04 Pro Motocross romp. There’s also a fast slew of class newcomers that includes Nichols, Christian Craig, and eventually Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence, plus some fast veterans like Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin, and Malcolm Stewart. And that’s just the 450 class. You can start getting psyched for the season by watching Sunday’s preview show on either NBC or Peacock at 5 p.m. Eastern, as well as all of the preview shows from Weege, Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kellen, and Keefer.

Because those guys all work so hard on the show, while also completing the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Souvenir Yearbook (which is finally back!), as well as the latest issue of Racer X magazine (with a first-time cover appearance for a rider that you will see next week), they are all on short preseason holiday vacation, so I’ve got Racerhead all to myself!

Happy New Year, everyone—see you at the races in 2023!