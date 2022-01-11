He held in the rage for ten laps. Ten minutes of negotiating a broken-down supercross track, blitzing whoops and jumping rhythms filled with ruts, edges and bumps. He ran the pace of the best in the game and even logged the fastest last lap of the race. He stayed in the moment, but also had something else in the back of his mind.

As soon as they crossed the finish line, he got back to business. The other business. Malcolm Stewart was very angry at Marvin Musquin, he just needed to wait 10 minutes to finally get the race finished so he could argue. He rode right up to Musquin, who had just survived an epic late-race battle with Chase Sexton to net fourth. Before Musquin knew it, Stewart was in his face, yelling and gesturing toward the turn where they went down.

Earlier in the race, Musquin tried to pass Malcom by diving deep up the inside of a bowl berm. That decision ended up bad for both, as both riders went down. What exactly happened is the perfect block pass/bench racing fodder, as most would say Musquin dove in too deep and was too aggressive and took them both down. A few will say Malcolm should have checked up to avoid running into the back of Musquin. Either way, well, that’s just your opinion, man.

What happened after the race is less debatable. Malcolm was hot. Here’s what that means: there’s a real passion here, real expectations, and when someone messes with those, Malcolm is going to take it seriously.