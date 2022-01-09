Nichols was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and eventually was put in a soft cast (on his left arm) and taken off the track on the medical cart. His night was over as he would undergo tests to diagnose the injuries.

This afternoon, Yamaha provided the following in a post-race press release:

“Unfortunately, Colt Nichols’ night ended early with a big crash while leading his heat race.”

The press release continued:

“Nichols was looking to have a strong start, but unfortunately, the 2021 250SX East Champion had a big crash in the whoops while leading the first heat race and sustained injuries to both arms. He will undergo surgery today, and an update will follow."

Team manager for the 250 team Jensen Hendler said:

“It was a rollercoaster night for us, though. I’m bummed for Colt, but we’ll keep pushing forward, and things will come around for him.”

After Nichols went down, our Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer on site said, "It felt as if the air was sucked out of the stadium as fans collectively held their breath while Nichols was down for the remainder of the race." Only moments later, in the second 250SX heat race Jalek Swoll had a big crash as well as riders had to check up early in the race. As Hunter Lawrence doubled the first triple, riders tried to check up and avoid landing on one another while still tight together, but as Nate Thrasher drifted slightly to the left in the air, his Yamaha YZ450F caught the front wheel of Jalek Swoll. Unfortunately, the bump threw off Swoll’s trajectory. Swoll remained on his bike until he attempted to land, as he then hit the ground hard, needing attention from the Alpinestars medical crew. The heat race was eventually red-flagged so the medical crew could tend to him. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken off the track on the medical cart, and the heat race was fully started on the gates.

Early this morning, Husqvarna said the following statement about Swoll in a press release recapping the opening round:

“Team rider Jalek Swoll suffered a crash at the beginning of the second 250SX heat race and was unable to continue racing for the night.”

This afternoon, Swoll posted a brief update himself to Instagram—luckily, it appears to be good news.