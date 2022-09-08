The 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is quickly approaching. With the conclusion of the wildly entertaining Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and Monster Energy FIM World Motocross Championship, eyes are now turned towards the much-anticipated MXoN event set for September 24 and 25 at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. We have posted several of the confirmed rosters for the event, but Infront Moto Racing, promoters of the FIM Motocross World Championship, has now confirmed the entire list of teams and rider rosters.

As we have covered previously, defending Team Italy will run the #1 plate with Antonio Cairoli (MXGP) joined by GasGas riders #2 Andrea Adamo (MX2) and #3 Mattia Guadagnini (Open). Team USA will have Eli Tomac (MXGP), Justin Cooper (MX2), and Chase Sexton (Open) run #101, #102, and #103, respectively. The U.S. is hosting the event for the first time since the 2018 event—which was also at RedBud MX. Team USA has the most wins in history with 22 total, although the U.S. has not come home with the Chamberlin Trophy since 2011. Note: the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

A few other teams/riders to note:

-Recently crowned two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross champion Jett Lawrence will make his debut on a 450cc machine for Team Australia, alongside his brother Hunter and Mitch Evans.

-Team Guam will consist of Americans Benny Bloss (MXGP) Josh Varize (MX2) and Sean Lipanovich (Open) all aboard KTM machines.

-Other AMA SX and MX riders scheduled to compete include:

- Bad news for Ferrandis fans: Although Team France is yet to name a replacement, we are hearing that the back injury Dylan Ferrandis suffered at Budds Creek might take him out of competition.

-Jorgen Talviku, who raced serval Pro Motocross rounds this summer, will be competing on a Husqvarna for team Estonia.

-Two-time MX2 World Champion (2020 and now 2022) Tom Vialle is not selected to represent France. He has elected to skip the event to focus on his move to America for 2023. P2 in the MX2 class, Jago Geerts, will be racing for Team Belgium.

Below is the full press release from Infront Moto Racing, as well as the 34 official rosters.

2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Entry List!

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations entry list of the teams that will go head-to-head on September 24th and 25th for the Chamberlain Trophy!

This year the iconic event will return to America’s legendary track of RedBud in Michigan, the host of the 2018 edition of the Monster Energy FIM MXoN that saw Team France win their fifth title on the bounce.

Among the 34 different teams, some of the favourites to win this year include the likes of Team USA with their riders Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton who will look at breaking their 11-year dry spell and get back on top while Team Italy’s Antonio Cairoli, Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadagnini will be hoping to make it two wins on the bounce!

Team France are also looking strong this year with Maxime Renaux, Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis, as well as Team Netherlands’ Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay De Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen and Team Australia’s Mitch Evans, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence who will also be fighting for top positions.

This year there will also be two new teams entering the Monster Energy FIM MXoN, this includes FIM Latin America with Marco Atezana, Yarod Vargas and Franklin Noguera as well as FIM Europe with Bence Pergel, Julius Mikula and Pavlo Kizlyak.

Take a look at the full provisional entry list below:

Country Number First Name Last Name Class FMN Motorcycle Team Manager First Name Team Manager Last Name 1 ITALY 1 Antonio Cairoli MXGP FMI KTM Thomas Traversini 2 Andrea Adamo MX2 FMI GasGas 3 Mattia Guadagnini OPEN FMI GasGas 2 NETHERLANDS 4 Glenn Coldenhoff MXGP KNMV Yamaha Barry Forschelen 5 Kay De Wolf MX2 KNMV Husqvarna 6 Calvin Vlaanderen OPEN KNMV Yamaha 3 GREAT BRITAIN 7 Dean Wilson MXGP ACU Husqvarna Mark Chamberlain 8 Max Anstie MX2 ACU KTM 9 Tommy Searle OPEN ACU Honda 4 FRANCE 13 Maxime Renaux MXGP FFM Yamaha Pascal Finot 14 Marvin Musquin MX2 FFM KTM 15 Dylan Ferrandis OPEN FFM Yamaha 5 BELGIUM 16 Jago Geerts MXGP FMB Yamaha Johan Boonen 17 Liam Everts MX2 FMB KTM 18 Jeremy Van Horebeek OPEN FMB Beta 6 ESTONIA 19 Tanel Leok MXGP EMF Husqvarna Martin Arumäe 20 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku MX2 EMF Husqvarna 21 Harri Kullas OPEN EMF Yamaha 7 SWITZERLAND 22 Jeremy Seewer MXGP FMS Yamaha Daniel Zollinger 23 Valentin Guillod MX2 FMS Yamaha 24 Kevin Brumann OPEN FMS Yamaha 8 GERMANY 31 Max Nagl MXGP DMSB Husqvarna Marcel Dornhöfer 32 Simon Laengenfelder MX2 DMSB GasGas 33 Tom Koch OPEN DMSB KTM 9 FINLAND 34 Miro Sihvonen MXGP SML Honda Kusti Manninen 35 Emil Weckman MX2 SML Honda 36 Jere Haavisto OPEN SML KTM 10 LITHUANIA 37 Domantas Jazdauskas MXGP LMSF GasGas Rolandas Sakauskas 38 Dovydas Karka MX2 LMSF Yamaha 39 Arminas Jasikonis OPEN LMSF Yamaha 11 CANADA 40 Dylan Wright MXGP CMA Honda Carl Bastedo 41 Ryder McNabb MX2 CMA Honda 42 Tyler Medaglia OPEN CMA GasGas 12 LATVIA 43 Karlis Sabulis MXGP LAMSF Husqvarna Valdis Seratinskis 44 Karlis Alberts Reisulis MX2 LAMSF Yamaha 45 Toms Macuks OPEN LAMSF KTM 13 SPAIN 46 Jorge Prado MXGP RFME GasGas Paco Rico 47 Guillem Farres MX2 RFME KTM 48 Ruben Fernandez OPEN RFME Honda 14 SWEDEN 55 Alvin Östlund MXGP SVEMO Yamaha Jonas Wing 56 Albin Gerhardsson MX2 SVEMO Husqvarna 57 Fredrik Noren OPEN AMA KTM 15 REP. OF SOUTH AFRICA 58 Tristan Purdon MXGP MSA KTM Cheryl McLellan 59 Camden Mc Lellan MX2 KNMV KTM 60 Cameron Anthony Durow OPEN KNMV KTM 16 IRELAND 64 Martin Barr MXGP MCUI Husqvarna Mark Mooney 65 John Meara MX2 MCUI KTM 66 Stuart Edmunds OPEN MCUI Husqvarna 17 VENEZUELA 67 Anthony Rodriguez MXGP FMV Honda Nicolas Cardona 68 Raimundo Trasolini MX2 FMV KTM 69 Lorenzo Locurcio OPEN FMV KTM 18 ICELAND 85 Gunnlaugur Karlsson MXGP MSI Husqvarna Oliver Gustafsson 86 Eidur Orri Palmarsson MX2 MSI Yamaha 87 Eythor Reynisson OPEN MSI Yamaha 19 MOROCCO 91 Anwar Hachti MXGP FRMM KTM Said El Mejjad 92 Saad Soulimani MX2 FRMM KTM 93 Houmame Gabari OPEN FRMM Yamaha 20 NORWAY 94 Cornelius Toendel MXGP NMF Fantic Espen Blikstad 95 Kevin Horgmo MX2 NMF Kawasaki 96 Haakon Osterhagen OPEN NMF Fantic 21 JAPAN 97 Kainosuke Oshiro MXGP MFJ Honda Takateru Atsuta 98 Jo Shimoda MX2 AMA Kawasaki 99 Kota Toriyabe OPEN MFJ Yamaha 22 USA 101 Eli Tomac MXGP AMA Yamaha Roger De Coster 102 Justin Cooper MX2 AMA Yamaha 103 Chase Sexton OPEN AMA Honda 23 MEXICO 104 Felix Lopez MXGP FMM Husqvarna Vieyra Victor Hugo 105 Arturo Humberto Fierro MX2 FMM Kawasaki 106 Jorge Israel Rubalcava OPEN FMM Husqvarna 24 GUAM 107 Benjamin Bloss MXGP GMAC KTM Pete Lipanovich 108 Joshua Varize MX2 GMAC KTM 109 Sean Lipanovich OPEN GMAC KTM 25 CHILE 110 Felipe Pavez MXGP FMC Kawasaki Cristan Calderon 111 Hardy Munoz MX2 FMC Husqvarna 112 Benjamin Garib OPEN FMC Yamaha 26 AUSTRALIA 113 Mitchell Evans MXGP MA Honda Michael Byrne 114 Hunter Lawrence MX2 MA Honda 115 Jett Lawrence OPEN MA Honda 27 PHILIPPINES 116 Rhowell Matias IV Mangosong MXGP NAMSSA Yamaha Rommel Panganiban 117 Polini Francisco MX2 NAMSSA Husqvarna 118 Ralph Lorenz Ramento OPEN NAMSSA Kawasaki 28 NEW ZEALAND 119 Josiah Natzke MXGP MNZ Kawasaki Shayne King 120 Brodie Connolly MX2 MNZ Yamaha 121 Rhys Carter OPEN MNZ Yamaha 29 ECUADOR 122 Miguel Cordovez MXGP FEM KTM Pére Ramon 123 Andres Benenaula MX2 FEM Kawasaki 124 Pablo Vivanco Crespo OPEN FEM GasGas 30 HONDURAS 125 Cristian Fernandez MXGP FEHMOTO KTM Oriel Peregrina 126 Gerhard Matamoros MX2 FEHMOTO KTM 127 Jose Fernandez OPEN FEHMOTO KTM 31 BRAZIL 128 Ramyller Alves MXGP CBM Husqvarna Carlos Hermano Manuel 129 Enzo Lopes MX2 CBM Yamaha 130 Fabio Santos OPEN CBM Yamaha 32 ISRAEL 131 Erez Melman MXGP IMSF KTM Niv Zuri 132 Suff Sella MX2 IMSF KTM 133 Ariel Dadia OPEN IMSF TM 33 FIM LATIN AMERICA 134 Marco Antezana MXGP FBM KTM Gerardo Gandara 135 Yarod Vargas MX2 FMCR KTM 136 Franklin Noguera OPEN FDM GasGas 34 FIM EUROPE 137 Bence Pergel MXGP MAMS KTM Jirí Hajný 138 Julius Mikula MX2 ACCR KTM 139 Pavlo Kizlyak MXGP FMU KTM

Note: List as of September 2, 2022