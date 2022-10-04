Today, Feld Entertainment (promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross) and MX Sports Pro Racing (promoters of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) took to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, for a joint press conference. The press conference covered details on both AMA Supercross and Motocross, as well as all-new SuperMotocross World Championship, which will be a three-round playoff-style series in September and October of 2023.
The 2023 AMA Supercross season will begin on January 7 in Anaheim, California, with the Anaheim 1 Supercross at Angel Stadium, and will conclude on May 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rice-Eccles Stadium will host the AMA Supercross finale for the fourth consecutive season. The home of the University of Utah Utes famously hosted the final seven rounds of the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, and the May 2023 finale will be the venues 13th time hosting a round of AMA Supercross since the start of 2017 season.
A few things to note on the 2023 schedule:
-There will be a total of:
250SX West: 9 total rounds (including 2 E/W Showdowns)
250SX East: 10 total rounds (including 2 E/W Showdowns)
-The series has:
3 Triple Crown events:
- Anaheim 2 (250SX West)
- Arlington (250SX East)
- Glendale (250SX West)
2 Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns:
- East Rutherford
- Salt Lake City
-Angel Stadium will be the only venue to host more than one round:
Anaheim 1 Supercross on January 7 and Anaheim 2 Supercross on January 28
-The Glendale, Arizona, round usually set in January is scheduled for April 8
-The series will visit:
1 MLB stadium (2 visits to Angel Stadium)
13 NFL/NCAA football stadiums
- RingCentral Coliseum
- Snapdragon Stadium
- NRG Stadium
- Raymond James Stadium
- AT&T Stadium
- Lucas Oil Stadium
- Ford Field
- Lumen Field
- State Farm Stadium
- MetLife Stadium
- Nissan Stadium
- Empower Field at Mile High
- Rice-Eccles Stadium
2 Speedways
- Daytona International Speedway
- Atlanta Motor Speedway
We are awaiting an official press release from Feld Entertainment soon, but here is the full, official schedule.
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
Saturday, January 710:30 PM
- SupercrossOakland 250SX West
Saturday, January 1410:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
Saturday, January 2110:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
Triple Crown
Saturday, January 2810:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 250SX East
Saturday, February 48:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa 250SX East
Saturday, February 118:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX East
Triple Crown
Saturday, February 258:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
Saturday, March 48:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
Saturday, March 118:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
Saturday, March 188:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Saturday, March 2510:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX West
Triple Crown
Saturday, April 810:00 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 250SX East
Saturday, April 158:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown
Saturday, April 228:00 PM
- SupercrossNashville 250SX East
Saturday, April 298:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
Saturday, May 610:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown
Saturday, May 1310:00 PM
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship season will begin on May 27 with the one and only race at Fox Raceway at Pala, the Fox Raceway National. The 11-round series will conclude on August 26 with the Ironman Raceway.
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway Saturday, May 274:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic Saturday, June 34:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 104:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 1710:20 AM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 110:40 AM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 81:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 152:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 224:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 121:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 191:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman National Saturday, August 261:00 PM
2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 Saturday, September 96:00 PM
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 Saturday, September 237:00 PM
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Final Saturday, October 148:00 PM