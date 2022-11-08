“Still in disbelief that Coy is gone! He took a chance on me at the end of 2009 that ultimately changed my life forever! Moving to Charlotte, meeting Paige, racing for JGR, memories that will last a lifetime. I spent four years racing for Coy and those were some of the best days of my life. I learned so much from him!! He was tough on the outside but such a loving kindhearted person on the inside that would do anything for you.

I’ll always remember the heart to heart conversations we had in his office, his competitive spirit, the love he had for his family and people close to him. If he liked you he’d go to war for you!

Just a couple months ago some friends and I were on a bike ride in Charlotte and decided to stop by Coy’s house and say hi, I hadn’t seen him in a couple years, we stayed for awhile reminiscing on old times and sharing new stories. He was stoked to show me his new gym where he had one of my race helmets hung up. I’m so thankful we stopped!

He’ll be forever missed! Thank you for all the memories my friend! RIP”