Main image: Coy Gibbs and Jeremy Albrecht in 2008, photo by Simon Cudby
Following the passing of Coy Gibbs, the former owner of the Joe Gibbs Racing MX (JGRMX) team that competed in AMA Supercross and Motocross for over a decade, we gathered some thoughts from his peers via social media. Gibbs passed away on Saturday night, just after his son Ty claimed the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Saturday. Rest in peace, Coy Gibbs.
Weston Peick
“I’m lost for word’s, I took this picture the first day on the job. Coy saw something in me that not a lot of other team owners and managers saw in me. I was rough around the edges but I new what hard work was and he saw that, and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and I ran with it. I remember being at the gym doing cardio and he walks in with blue jeans and a tee and throws up 250 on the bench easily. Then looks at me and says cardio is stupid what’re you doing. 💔💔”
Phil Nicoletti
“I owe this guy this guy so much. He took me in on one of the most unique deals in our sport. He gave me the chance to prove myself, and grow. He allowed me to be me. He never cared if I was politically correct. Whether he said I rode good or like shit, (got a lot of rode like shit😂) I couldn’t ever understand because it was in his mumbled monotone voice. If it wasn’t for Mr. Coy I wouldn’t have met some of the life long friends I have now. Thank you for saving my career and giving me 5 awesome years. Allowing me to have a shot. You were one of a kind Mr. Coy. Thank you for taking care of us misfits.”
Justin Brayton
“Still in disbelief that Coy is gone! He took a chance on me at the end of 2009 that ultimately changed my life forever! Moving to Charlotte, meeting Paige, racing for JGR, memories that will last a lifetime. I spent four years racing for Coy and those were some of the best days of my life. I learned so much from him!! He was tough on the outside but such a loving kindhearted person on the inside that would do anything for you.
I’ll always remember the heart to heart conversations we had in his office, his competitive spirit, the love he had for his family and people close to him. If he liked you he’d go to war for you!
Just a couple months ago some friends and I were on a bike ride in Charlotte and decided to stop by Coy’s house and say hi, I hadn’t seen him in a couple years, we stayed for awhile reminiscing on old times and sharing new stories. He was stoked to show me his new gym where he had one of my race helmets hung up. I’m so thankful we stopped!
He’ll be forever missed! Thank you for all the memories my friend! RIP”
Paige Brayton (Justin’s wife) commented:
“Love this! He’s how we met ❤️❤️🥺 will forever cherish our time with him!!!”
Kyle Peters
Rest In Peace Coy,
I can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me, from giving me the opportunity to race for you and the whole JGR organization, to all the wisdom and laughs you gave me over the years. It was a dream come true and something I will never forget, thank you so much!
Prayers to the whole Gibbs family🙏🏼
Dean Baker
“Been struggling for the last two days… it’s tough to lose someone who impacted my life like he did. Coy brought my family and l to NC, provided me with my dream job. He had a perceived hard outer shell, but he couldn’t hide the huge heart he had for his guys. He always made sure you were ok. After the MX team closed(those were 13 great years), he hired me back without hesitation. Best of all, he provided an example of how to live your life… God, family, work. God speed Coy Gibbs, you will be missed. 💔💔💔”
Cooper Webb
“Heartbroken to hear the news about Coy. JGR sponsored me for two years as an amateur, which ultimately paved the way for me to start my career at Star Racing. Growing up in North Carolina, I dreamed of racing for them one day.
The Gibbs family and entire JGR organization are in my prayers 🙏🏼”
Josh Grant
“I’m truly at a loss for words. Coy was like a father figure to me in my early stages of racing and we kept a very very close relationship even after my time at JGR. A couple weeks ago he told me when the boys are ready to rock call him he would start the team back up! Thank you Coy for everything you have done for me and my family I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and time we spent together. ❤️ RIP”
Jeremy Albrecht
“I have been a loss for words today. We lost a great person, dad, friend, husband and son. I have been struggling since hearing the news. I’m so sorry the Gibbs family has to go through this again. Love you all and I know he did too. They are a strong awesome family and they will get through this together. So sad 🥲. Thank you Coy for everything. We will miss you very much 💔you changed our life for the better and glad to call you a friend.”
James Stewart
"Our condolences are with the Gibbs Family at this time.. James was one of the lucky few that knew Coy personally as he got to ride for him and looked at him as a friend. The world has lost a special person and we will forever remember the legacy that Coy has left on our sport.
#JGR"
Steve Matthes
“Coy Gibbs was a one of a kind guy that I wish never left our sport. He grew up privileged but you would never know, he was only happy when he was busting your balls but behind all that was true empathy and concern for others. He made me laugh a lot and we texted every so often, with him making sure to get many shots in at me for somehow making money talking about the sport. He’s been in-studio for @pulpmxshow a few times and early on in the show, when we had a big sponsor pull out, he stepped up and put JGR oil on when he didn’t have to. I’ll continue telling stories about him that make me laugh and I think he would like that. We were trying to align another pod in the last couple of months. Wish it would’ve happened. I’m going to miss him.”
Jason Weigandt
“I can’t even believe this. Coy Gibbs has died at age 49. In his sleep after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship last night.
Coy was the reason Joe Gibbs Racing had a motocross team. He’s the reason we have a small slice of the moto industry living here in North Carolina. And while the team didn’t win titles in motocross like JGR does in NASCAR, you can actually see the vision Coy had 15 years ago, which was laughed at at the time, coming into focus for other teams. Everyone riding together with one trainer and one program, with the team giving careful watch. That was Coy’s vision. It’s common today.
Coy was an amazing person and touched many lives. He never searched for attention or the spotlight so the public didn’t always know the man behind the team. He was incredible. I think Coy started a motocross team just to have fun with buddies. Of course he wanted to win,but everything came back to cutting up with the boys. So many laughs, so much trash talking. Coy would make fun of everyone and every thing and he loved when you gave it back, but deep down he’d do anything for you. He would hate that people knew that. He’d rather make jokes. But his heart was huge. He gave much, much more than he ever had to. I didn’t even work for him and he had zero reason to even know or care about me, but whenever I needed advice Coy was there with help, an opinion and an answer. If I have stories for days, I can’t imagine how many people must have the same. He was so good to people.
Can’t believe he’s gone. He was one of a kind. Thoughts and prayers with the Gibbs family. They’ve been through way too much. 🙏💔
RIP Coy”
LeBig
Ralph Sheheen
“Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Coy Gibbs. Coy was a great guy and a good friend. Our family is heartbroken for the Gibbs family and @joegibbsracing . RIP Coy…🙏”
Renthal
“Our thoughts & prayers go out to the entire Gibbs Family during these difficult times 💔”
Yoshimura R&D
“All of us at Yoshimura mourn the loss of Coy Gibbs. Coy owned and operated the JGR MX team from 2009 to 2020. He passed in his sleep last night. He was 49 years old. Our deepest condolences to Gibbs family and all of JGR. He will be missed greatly. 💔”
Some comments from the NASCAR world over the weekend:
NASCAR on NBC
“The racing world reacts to the unfortunate news of Coy Gibbs’ passing.
Gibbs, father of Ty Gibbs, died at the age of 49.”
FOX: NASCAR
“Our thoughts are with Joe Gibbs Racing and the Gibbs family today. Coy Gibbs was 49.”
Kyle Busch
“Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken.”
Samantha Busch (Kyle Busch’s wife)
November 7, 2022
Denny Hamlin
“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest. @JoeGibbsRacing”
NASCAR on TSN
“An emotional scene on pit road pre-race after the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs last night. @KyleBusch and @dennyhamlin had a quick embrace. #NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs”
Bob Pockrass
“An emotional Kyle Busch on his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing and what he will remember about Coy Gibbs:”
Bob Pockrass
“Joey Logano, whose NASCAR career began at Joe Gibbs Racing, learned prior to the race that Coy Gibbs had died.
Logano: “I don’t know what to say. Just really sad.””
Joey Logano, whose NASCAR career began at Joe Gibbs Racing, learned prior to the race that Coy Gibbs had died.— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 7, 2022
Bob Pockrass
“Coy Gibbs was always friendly to me. Often when there was something controversial or sensitive or personnel related, Coy would say he couldn't talk to me b/c he would have to lie when answering some of the questions and he didn't want to lie to me. He said it with a grin. RIP.”
