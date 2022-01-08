*Main image courtesy of Ocopti Media.

Now that the Saturday, January 8, is here, the Anaheim 1 Supercross is only a few hours away. Here is a complete list of the 250SX team rosters for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including notes and the riders’ 2022 numbers. Riders who have announced which regional championship they are racing are also indicated next to their name. After an exciting year of racing in 2021 which saw nine different main event winners, there will be 13 different riders who have won a main event lining up in the 250SX class in 2022. Here we go!

Note: the 250SX East Region will start with the Minneapolis Supercross on February 19.

Honda HRC

The Australian Lawrence brothers will return to the Honda HRC team for the second consecutive year. The brothers will once again be on opposite coasts, as Hunter will race 250SX West and Jett will race 250SX East.

#18 Jett Lawrence | 250SX East Region Confirmed

2021 main event wins: 3

Total career 250SX main event wins: 3

Notes: In 2021, the younger brother won the three 250SX main events—including the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, Utah, and finished third in the 250SX East Region in just his second AMA Supercross season. The 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion will be back for his second season on a Honda HRC CRF250R, although a rib injury earlier this week will bump him to the 250SX East Region.

#96 Hunter Lawrence | 250SX West Region Confirmed

2021 main event wins: 1

Total career 250SX main event wins: 1

Notes: After injuries impacted his AMA Supercross debut seasons (missing all of 2019 and then only making two main events in 2020 in his three attempts), the eldest Lawrence brother won his maiden supercross race at the Arlington 2 Supercross. He finished second in the 250SX West Region and is back with the team for a second consecutive year.