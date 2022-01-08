*Main image courtesy of Ocopti Media.
Now that the Saturday, January 8, is here, the Anaheim 1 Supercross is only a few hours away. Here is a complete list of the 250SX team rosters for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including notes and the riders’ 2022 numbers. Riders who have announced which regional championship they are racing are also indicated next to their name. After an exciting year of racing in 2021 which saw nine different main event winners, there will be 13 different riders who have won a main event lining up in the 250SX class in 2022. Here we go!
Note: the 250SX East Region will start with the Minneapolis Supercross on February 19.
Honda HRC
The Australian Lawrence brothers will return to the Honda HRC team for the second consecutive year. The brothers will once again be on opposite coasts, as Hunter will race 250SX West and Jett will race 250SX East.
#18 Jett Lawrence | 250SX East Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 3
Total career 250SX main event wins: 3
Notes: In 2021, the younger brother won the three 250SX main events—including the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, Utah, and finished third in the 250SX East Region in just his second AMA Supercross season. The 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion will be back for his second season on a Honda HRC CRF250R, although a rib injury earlier this week will bump him to the 250SX East Region.
#96 Hunter Lawrence | 250SX West Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 1
Total career 250SX main event wins: 1
Notes: After injuries impacted his AMA Supercross debut seasons (missing all of 2019 and then only making two main events in 2020 in his three attempts), the eldest Lawrence brother won his maiden supercross race at the Arlington 2 Supercross. He finished second in the 250SX West Region and is back with the team for a second consecutive year.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Mitch Payton’s team has four returning riders in Jo Shimoda, Austin Forkner, Seth Hammaker, and Cameron McAdoo and will have Jett Reynolds make his professional debut.
#30 Jo Shimoda | 250SX West Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 1
Total career 250SX main event wins: 1
Notes: The Japanese native earned his maiden win as a pro with the team in 2021 (the Salt Lake City 2 250SX main event) and will return to the team for a second consecutive season after finishing second in the 250SX East Region last season.
#33 Austin Forkner | 250SX East Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 0
Total career 250SX main event wins: 11
Notes: Forkner turned pro with the team for the 2016 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and will enter his sixth AMA Supercross season on a Kawasaki. He finished only two main events (second at the Houston 1 and sixth at the Houston 2) before an injury ended his season early. The Missouri native leads the active riders in the class with 11 career 250SX main event wins.
#47 Seth Hammaker | 250SX West Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 1
Total career 250SX main event wins: 1
Notes: The Pennsylvania native turned pro during the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, where he picked up his first pro win in his third career start at the Arlington 1 Supercross. The #150 finished fourth in the 250SX West Region standings and will return to the team for his second pro season.
#48 Cameron McAdoo | 250SX East Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 1
Total career 250SX main event wins: 1
Notes: In his second year with the team, McAdoo won his maiden 250SX main event at the 2021 Daytona Supercross. He will return to the team for a third consecutive season after finishing third in the 2021 250SX West Region standings.
#124 Jett Reynolds | 250SX East Region Expected
Notes: The long-awaited pro debut of Reynolds could possibly come in February as he recovers from an injury suffered in December.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha
The factory Yamaha effort will field six total 250SX riders for the second consecutive season, although Justin Cooper could very well be sidelined for all of supercross with a foot injury.
#6 Jeremy Martin | 250SX East Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 0
Total career 250SX main event wins: 6
Notes: Martin suffered a shoulder injury in the first rhythm section of the 2021 250SX West Region main event of the season and missed the entire championship to prep for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The #6 will return to the Yamaha squad for a second consecutive season.
#28 Christian Craig | 250SX West Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 2
Total career 250SX main event wins: 3
Notes: Craig won two 250SX main events in 2021 and was battling teammate Colt Nichols for the 250SX East Region title until a leg injury at the penultimate round ended his championship hopes. The California native finished third in the 250SX East behind Nichols and Shimoda. He will return to the team for the second consecutive season, then will again jump to the 450 Class for 2022 Pro Motocross.
#32 Justin Cooper | Injured: Out for Supercross
2021 main event wins: 3
Total career 250SX main event wins: 4
Notes: The New York native earned three main event wins en route to the 2021 250SX West Region title. Cooper was set to enter his fifth and final 250SX season with the team as he was expected to point out this season, but a broken foot earlier this week will more than likely keep him out of supercross all together.
#45 Colt Nichols | 250SX West Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 3
Total career 250SX main event wins: 4
Notes: Nichols earned three consecutive 250SX main event wins en route to his 250SX East Region title. He joined the team in 2017 and will compete in his final year in the 250SX class with them as he will point out in 2022.
#49 Nate Thrasher | 250SX West Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 2
Total career 250SX main event wins: 2
Notes: In his debut AMA Supercross season, Thrasher won two of the three Atlanta Supercross 250SX main events. He will return to the team for his second AMA Supercross season in 2022.
#59 Levi Kitchen | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Kitchen turned pro with the team during the 2021 Pro Motocross season, where he earned three top-ten overall finishes. He suffered a shoulder injury in mid-November but is expected to be fully healthy for his debut Supercross season in the 250SX East Region.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
The Husqvarna factory team will have all three of its riders from 2021 return for 2022: RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll, and Stilez Robertson.
#24 RJ Hampshire | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Long-time GEICO Honda rider Hampshire joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team in the off-season prior to the 2020 season. He suffered a knee injury that he decided to have surgery on during the COVID-19-incuded break and missed the remainder of the season. In his second season with the team in 2021, Hampshire competed in the first two 250SX East Region main events of the season before hand and wrist injuries ended his supercross season early. He is back for the team for his third consecutive season.
#31 Jalek Swoll | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Swoll made his pro debut with the team at the 2019 Unadilla National (23rd overall) and made his AMA Supercross debut during the 2020 supercross season. Swoll picked up his first career podium finish with a second-place finish at the 2021 Arlington 2 Supercross. The Florida native finished fifth in the 2021 250SX West Region standings and is back with the team for his third supercross season.
#50 Stilez Robertson | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: After winning the 2020 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Robertson raced the final five rounds of Pro Motocross. The California native made his AMA Supercross debut in 2021, picking up a second-place during only his second career main event start at the Daytona Supercross. Robertson finished 13th in the 2021 250SX West Region standings and enters his second full pro season with the team.
Red Bull KTM
The Austrian brand will have Max Vohland return for his second supercross season.
#36 Max Vohland | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Vohland was injured at the fourth round of the 250SX East Region and returned for Pro Motocross. In his brief rookie supercross stint, Vohland finished 9-8-6. He will return to the KTM squad for the second year of his three-year contract.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing
Both riders from 2021—Pierce Brown and Michael Mosiman—will return to the team for a second consecutive season.
#29 Michael Mosiman | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Mosiman raced with the newly formed GasGas team in 2021, picking up two main event podiums en route to finish finishing fifth in the 250SX East Region. He will be on a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas MC 250F for the second consecutive season in 2022. Mosiman finished fifth in the 250SX East Region in 2021, tying his career-best from the 2020 250SX West Region.
#44 Pierce Brown | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Brown turned pro with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team in 2019 and raced for the team in 2020 as well. In 2021, when the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team was formed, Brown was brought on board. He picked up his maiden supercross podium at the 2021 Daytona Supercross, a big third-place after a long recovery from a knee injury suffered in 2020. Brown finished 12th in the 250SX West Region in 2021.
Fire Power Parts Honda Racing
The newly-named team (formerly Penrite Honda then Muc-Off Honda) will boast two new riders aboard the all-new Honda CRF250R. Both riders will race the 250SX East Region.
#39 Jarrett Frye | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: After his debut AMA Supercross season with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, Frye will join the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing team for his second season. Frye finished 15th in the 2021 250SX West Region standings.
#90 Jordon Smith | 250SX East Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 0
Total career 250SX main event wins: 3
Notes: After two short-lived years with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki due to injury, the three-time 250SX main event winner joins the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing team. For the third straight year in a row in 2021, Smith’s season ended due to injury after only four main events. He finished 21st in the 2021 250SX West Region.
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
The Honda squad will have Justin Brayton (450SX), Mitchell Oldenburg (250SX and opposite 450SX rounds), and returning Vince Friese (250SX).
#54 Mitchell Oldenburg
Notes: Oldenburg raced for Muc-Off Honda in 2021 and makes the switch to the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team for ’22. The Texas native finished ninth in the 250SX West Region in 2021, and competed in four 450SX main events in 2021, finishing with a season-best 13th at the Atlanta 1 Supercross.
#62 Vince Friese | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Friese is back with the team for another year. He finished 18th in the 450SX standings in 2021 but will race full-time in the 250SX West Region in ’22.
Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha
The six-rider roster will field one rider (Alex Martin) in the 450SX class and five riders in the 250SX division: Garrett Marchbanks, Enzo Lopes, Jace Owen, Nique Thury, and Phil Nicoletti. Team trainer Brandon Scharer is the official team phil-in rider if he is needed.
#35 Garrett Marchbanks | 250SX West Region Confirmed
2021 main event wins: 0
Total career 250SX main event wins: 1
Notes: Marchbanks picked up a third-place finish in his first race with the Yamaha team at the Orlando 2 Supercross and finished sixth in the 250SX West Region. The 2019 250SX Rookie of the Year is back for his second year with ClubMX.
#80 Enzo Lopes | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: After spending 2021 with Phoenix Racing Honda, Lopes is back with the team he raced for in 2020. Lopes finished 16th in the 250SX West Region standings.
#81 Jace Owen | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Owen, who raced with ClubMX support early in his pro career, returned to the team for 2021 after two years with Phoenix Racing Honda. However, he suffered a significant injury to his knee as he re-tore his ACL and meniscus for the second time. The Illinois native pushed through the injuries but then suffering a grade three ankle sprain and broke his talus (lower leg/ankle) at the Atlanta 3 Supercross, which ended his season. Despite racing banged up, he finished 17th in the 250SX West Region standings.
#91 Brandon Scharer | Trainer and fill-in rider (if needed)
Notes: The former racer returned to the AMA gates for several rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 250 Class, finishing 25th in the standings. Scharer is the team’s trainer and is the official fill-in rider if a rider goes down with injury.
#98 Dominique Thury | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: The German native—and his dog Bailey—is back with the team for his second season of AMA Supercross. He finished 24th in the 250SX West Region standings after making three main events.
#715 Phil Nicoletti | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Nicoletti raced with the team in Pro Motocross in 2021 but suffered a torn ACL. The New York native raced in Canada in 2019 and 2020 and will be racing supercross for the first time since the 2018 Salt Lake City Supercross, when he finished sixth in the 250SX main event.
SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda
The Honda-backed Maryland team will have Alex Ray and Cade Clason in the 450SX class as Jeremy Hand, Luke Neese, and Jace Kessler race in the 250SX East Region.
#63 Jeremy Hand
Notes: After racing aboard a Honda in 2021 and recording a career-best sixth at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross, Hand finished 15th in the 250SX East Region. He was picked up by the SGB squad.
#75 Luke Neese
Notes: Neese raced with the PRMX Kawasaki team in 2021, finishing 14th in the 250SX East Region. He joins the SGB team for ’22.
#92 Jace Kessler
Notes: Kessler raced seven rounds of Pro Motocross in 2021: three in the 250 Class before Loretta Lynn’s and four in the 450 Class afterwards. He was signed by the SGB team this off-season and will be an AMA Supercross rookie. He will race the 250SX East Region, then jump to the 450 Class for Pro Motocross.
Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha
The 250SX West Region team will welcome Ryan Surratt to the team as Robbie Wageman returns to the team for a third consecutive year.
#58 Ryan Surratt | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Surratt raced AMA Supercross in 2017 and 2018 before turning to desert/off-road racing for several years. In 2021, he returned to the AMA SX and MX circuits, competing on a PR-MX Kawasaki in the 250SX West Region. After a strong effort in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, Team Solitaire welcomed the California native with a unique press release.
#69 Robbie Wageman | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Wageman finished 20th in the 250SX West Region in 2021 and is set to return to the team for a third consecutive year
Team Tedder
The Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing team will have Kaeden Amerine as its sole 250SX rider.
#432 Kaeden Amerine | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Amerine raced four rounds of Pro Motocross after his final go at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will make his AMA Supercross debut in the 250SX West Region.
TiLube Honda Racing
Grant Harlan will race for the TiLube Honda Racing team in 2022.
#65 Grant Harlan | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Harlan will return to the TiLube Honda Racing team for a third straight season. The Texas native recorded a fifth at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross, but his season went south after a crash during qualifying on a 450 at the Daytona Supercross that left him with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. He is set to race the 250SX East Region.
AJE Motorsports/Motul
Notes: The three-rider roster will compete in the 250SX West Region: Mitchell Harrison, Chris Blose, and Mitchell Falk. Blose and Falk competed with the team in 2021 (injuries hindered both riders) as Harrison raced aboard a Muc-Off Honda CRF250R. [Update] The team has brought in #755 Jack Brunell to fill-in for Falk, who is out for the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
#64 Mitchell Harrison | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Harrison raced aboard a Muc-Off Honda CRF250R in the 2021 250SX West Region (tenth in the standings) as 2022 will mark his first year with the AJE squad.
#66 Chris Blose | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Blose was racing in the 250SX West Region until he suffered a big crash at the Atlanta 3 Supercross that ended his season early. Still, the veteran finished 11th in the standings. He will be back with the AJE Motorsports/Motul team for the second consecutive year.
#612 Mitchell Falk | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Falk suffered a broken femur in the off-season prior to 2021 and missed all of supercross. He raced two rounds of Pro Motocross in the 450 Class. Like Blose, Falk will be back for his second consecutive year with the team.
#755 Jack Brunell | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Brunell has joined the team as a fill-in rider for Falk, who is out for the opener.
Rides Unlimited Racing KTM
Notes: The KTM team has a five-rider roster ready for 2022: Jonah Geistler, Jack Chambers, Chad Saultz, Max Miller, and Brian Hsu.
#115 Jonah Geistler | 250SX East Region Expected
Notes: Geistler competed in one 250SX East Region main event—finishing 18th at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross—and one round of Pro Motocross—a 39th overall in the 450 Class after DNS-33 finishes at the Unadilla National. He will be back with the team for a second consecutive year with a much lower number than he raced with last year.
#192 Jack Chambers | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Chambers raced his final amateur season with the team and competed in two rounds of Pro Motocross—the High Point National (37th overall) and the RedBud National (30th overall). the Florida native then finished 11th overall (15-9-12) in the Open Pro Sport class and eighth overall (9-11-9) in the 250 Pro Sport in his final go round at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will be a supercross rookie in 2022.
#364 Chad Saultz |250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Saultz raced with the team in 2021 but suffered a broken collarbone in supercross that sidelined him until late in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He competed in the remaining three rounds (Ironman National, Fox Raceway 2 National, and Hangtown Motocross Classic).
#604 Max Miller | 250SX East Region Expected
Notes: Miller raced on an amateur-to-pro deal with the KTM Orange Brigade program. He debuted in AMA Supercross at the Houston 1 Supercross opener, finishing 18th—the best of the three 250SX East Region main events he competed in. He then Pro Motocross until a big get off at the RedBud National ended his season early as he suffered a torn ACL, meniscus and some bone bruising. Following the crash, Miller decided to fully heal to prepare for 2022 supercross. A 23rd overall (19-21 moto finishes) was the best finish of his four Pro Motocross rounds. He landed a ride with Rides Unlimited Racing KTM for 2022.
#781 Brian Hsu | 250SX East Region Expected
Notes: Hsu raced the last five rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in the MX2 class, finishing with three 12th-place overall finishes to end the season. He will make his AMA Supercross debut with the AEO squad this year.
Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki
The Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki debuted as the premier Suzuki pro 250 team in 2021 with Dilan Schwartz, Derek Drake, Sean Cantrell, and John Short. Schwartz and Drake will return to the team, as amateur rider Preston Kilroy will be an AMA Supercross. The team also welcomes former GEICO Honda rider Carson Mumford.
#40 Dilan Schwartz | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Schwartz was an AMA Supercross rookie in 2021, finishing 23rd in the 250SX West Region after competing in four main events with a season-best ninth at the Atlanta 3 Supercross. He is back with the team for his second supercross season.
#43 Carson Mumford | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Mumford raced with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team in 2021 (four 250SX West Region main events), but the team closed its doors following the Pro Motocross finale. The California native will be on his third team in three years as he enters his second supercross season.
#68 Preston Kilroy | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Kilroy will be an AMA Supercross rookie in 2022.
#333 Derek Drake | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Drake raced with the team in 2021 but a rare heart condition arose during the summer but he went through surgical procedures to correct it. The most experienced rider on the team (having turned pro for Pro Motocross in 2019 with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM) is back with the team for a second straight season.
AEO Powersports KTM Racing
The three-rider team was formed in December 2021 and will compete in the 250SX West Region.
#42 Ty Masterpool | TBA
Notes: Masterpool competed on an AEO-backed GasGas MC 250F for supercross in 2021, then received support from TPJ during Pro Motocross. He is back with the AEO squad but will not be racing at the opener because of a wrist injury.
#74 Derek Kelley | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Kelley raced for the AJE Motorsports/Motul GasGas team in 2021 and will be back on a GasGas MC 250F in 2022 with the AEO squad.
#377 Austin Black | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Black made his pro debut during Pro Motocross in the summer of 2021 but suffered an injury in the off-season that is expected to keep him sidelined for the time being.
#910 Carson Brown (fill-in) | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Brown raced for JMC Motorsports Husqvarna for several years, but the dealership closed its doors at the end of the 2021 race season. The #910 was brought on as a fill-in rider for injured Masterpool and Black.
Phoenix Racing Honda
The Phoenix Racing Honda team will have four riders compete in the 250SX East Region Championship: Coty Schock, Kyle Peters, Josh Osby, and Cullin Park.
#37 Coty Schock
Notes: Schock put in a career year in both AMA Supercross (ninth in 250SX West Region) and Motocross (14th in the 450 Class) with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team that closed its doors at the end of the ’21 season. The Delaware native will as to race 250SX West Region until he broke his collarbone a week ago and had to get it plated. He is set to race the 250SX East Region in February.
#52 Kyle Peters
Notes: Peters will be racing the AMA Kicker Arenacross championship with hopes of defending his #1 again. He is expected to race the 250SX East Region after finishing the arenacross championship. Peters finished eighth in the 250SX West Region after competing in eight main events—earning a third-place finish at the Arlington 2 Supercross.
#56 Josh Osby
Notes: Osby is returning to the team for another season after finishing sixth in the 2021 250SX East Region standings.
#140 Cullin Park
Notes: Park suffered a broken arm during the off-season, but the Florida native is expected to race the AMA Kicker Arenacross Championship with Peters (which begins this weekend). He will make his AMA Supercross debut come the 250SX East Region.
Partzilla PRMX Team Kawasaki
Brandon Ray, Julien Benek, Justin Thompson, Hunter Sayles, and Justin Rodbell will be racing in the 250SX division. Justin Hill is the sole 450SX rider for 2022.
#55 Justin Rodbell | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Rodbell raced with SGB Kawasaki for two seasons before switching to the PRMX team for ’22.
#85 Hunter Sayles | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Sayles raced a KTM 250 SX-F in supercross in 2021, finishing 18th in the 250SX East Region. He joined the PRMX team during the off-season.
#388 Brandon Ray | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Ray signed with the team in the off-season and will make his AMA Supercross debut this weekend.
Julien Benek | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Benek signed with the team during the off-season and will make his AMA Supercross debut during the 250SX East Region.
#161 Justin Thompson | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Thompson missed all of supercross in 2021 due to a torn ACL and meniscus but is back with the team for another season.
MotoZone Kawasaki
Logan Karnow and Kennedy's Cycles put together a program for 2022 for the Ohio native to race aboard a Kawasaki KX250.
#67 Logan Karnow | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: Karnow raced for the Madd Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki in 2021, having a career season with two top-ten main event finishes en route to tenth in the 250SX East Region standings.
Team AllSouth
Nick Schmidt (450SX) and Dylan Woodcock (250SX West Region) will complete the two-rider 2022 roster.
#114 Nick Schmidt
Notes: Schmidt is back for another season with the team.
#260 Dylan Woodcock
Notes: Woodcock raced aboard a Kawasaki KX250 in the 250SX East Region in 2021, finishing 22nd and 19th in his first two AMA Supercross main events. However, he suffered a bad crash in the whoops at the Houston 3 Supercross that ended his season early. He has joined the AllSouth squad for 2022.
Madd Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki
The team will have Joan Cros and team owner Bubba Pauli back in the 450SX Class as Josh Cartwright joins the team to race the 250SX East Region.
#519 Josh Cartwright | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Cartwright missed a majority of 2021 due to a fractured ankle the month prior to the season’s start. He made one main event in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the PR-MX Kawasaki team.
Red Bull KTM Canada
Jess Pettis is making his return to AMA Supercross in the U.S. for the first time since the 2019 San Diego Supercross. He will be pitted out of a sprinter van with support from KTM Canada.
#150 Jess Pettis | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Pettis traveled to the U.S. for the 2021 supercross season but suffered a knee injury at the opener that kept him sidelined for all of the championship.
Professional Journey (TPJ) Racing Team
The TPJ Racing Team will have #89 Lane Shaw, #242Garrett Hoffman, and #645 Colby Copp. Ted Parks will also transport bikes for the following riders Scott Meshey, Austin Cozadd, Hunter Calle, Wyatt Liebeck, Tristan Lane, and #162 Max Sanford (250SX West Region).
Invictus Speed Crew
Last year the team had Jake Masterpool as its solo rider. This year, the team will have two riders: Ramy Alves and Caio Lopes aboard KTM motorcycles.
#70 Ramy Alves | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Alves spend time with the JMC squad as a fill-in rider. He finished 19th in the 250SX West Region and joins the Invictus crew for 2022 to race the 250SX East Region.
#431 Caio Lopes | 250SX East Region Confirmed
Notes: Lopes will make his AMA Supercross debut in the 250SX East Region.
Other Notable Free Agents And Privateers
#38 Joshua Varize | 250SX East Region Expected
Notes: Varize was a notable standout rider in 2021 where he finished seventh in the 250SX East Championship in his rookie year of supercross. We hear Varize is likely lining up for the East again this year with some help from Husqvarna.
#60 Thomas Do | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: The French native finished eighth in the 2021 250SX East Region Championship and will once again be on a KTM 250 SX-F.
#101 Dylan Walsh | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: The Britain is racing the 250SX West Region aboard a Kawasaki KX250.
#161 Cole Thompson | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: The long-time Red Bull KTM Canada rider announced in December he would be racing AMA Supercross again aboard Yamahas. Thompson last lined up for an AMA Supercross main event in March 2017 at the Indianapolis Supercross, where he recorded a 19th place finish in the 250SX main event.
#726 Gared Steinke | 250SX West Region Confirmed
Notes: “Stank Dog” will be racing the 250SX class on a KTM 125 SX two-stroke.