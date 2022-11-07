MX Sports Pro Racing Releases Statement on Passing of Coy Gibbs

The youngest son of NFL coaching legend and Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, Coy followed in his famed father’s footsteps both on the field and on the racetrack. After four years as linebacker for Stanford University, from 1991-1994, he made the move to four wheels and enjoyed a brief stint as a driver in NASCAR’s Truck Series and Xfinity Series from the 2000-2003 seasons. He returned to football in 2004 as an assistant coach under his father with the Washington Commanders and remained through the 2007 season.

Prior to the 2008 racing season Coy parlayed his personal passion for motocross and supercross into an extension of JGR’s highly successful racing pedigree with the establishment of JGRMX. The fledgling program took a unique approach in its operation and was headquartered in North Carolina to leverage the deep engineering and development resources of the team, which worked in tandem in a manufacturer partnership with Yamaha. Over the course of 13 seasons, JGRMX established itself as the sport’s premier satellite program and became an integral entity within the industry. A direct result of Coy’s commitment, passion, and lovable personality. JGRMX captured numerous victories and podiums over the course of its existence, despite missing out on an elusive championship. The names who competed for the team reads as a who’s who of American motocross–Justin Barcia, Justin Bogle, Justin Brayton, Josh Grant, Alex Martin, Davi Millsaps, Chad Reed, Joey Savatgy, James Stewart, Weston Peick, and others.