Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Bogle DQed, Barcia Penalized in San Diego

January 23, 2022 12:05pm | by:
Bogle DQed, Barcia Penalized in San Diego

The television coverage of the San Diego Supercross, round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, caught bits and pieces of a fracas between Justin Bogle and Justin Barcia, and now we have heard those actions have resulted in penalties.

Bogle was seen down early in the main event and then later, while being lapped, he drove Barcia off the track near the whoops. While we don’t have footage of Barcia’s original pass on Bogle, our Steve Matthes interviewed Justin Brayton after the race. Brayton was right behind Barcia and Bogle early and said Barcia was making “gnarly” moves and his pass on Bogle was “not good.” Bogle was then out for revenge. 

The official results have been revised by the AMA with a disqualification for Bogle (he is credited now with a 22nd-place finish and 0 points after finishing 21st) and Barcia has received a one-place penalty, taking him from eighth to ninth place (and accompanying points).

Below are the updated points following the penalties handed out at the third round, as Eli Tomac takes over sole possession of the 450SX points lead, one point ahead of Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. Barcia now sits in fourth three points behind Tomac.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States59
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States58
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States58
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States56
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States54
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States54
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States52
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany52
9Marvin Musquin La Reole France47
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France45
Full Standings

