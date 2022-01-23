Bogle DQed, Barcia Penalized in San Diego
The television coverage of the San Diego Supercross, round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, caught bits and pieces of a fracas between Justin Bogle and Justin Barcia, and now we have heard those actions have resulted in penalties.
Bogle was seen down early in the main event and then later, while being lapped, he drove Barcia off the track near the whoops. While we don’t have footage of Barcia’s original pass on Bogle, our Steve Matthes interviewed Justin Brayton after the race. Brayton was right behind Barcia and Bogle early and said Barcia was making “gnarly” moves and his pass on Bogle was “not good.” Bogle was then out for revenge.
The official results have been revised by the AMA with a disqualification for Bogle (he is credited now with a 22nd-place finish and 0 points after finishing 21st) and Barcia has received a one-place penalty, taking him from eighth to ninth place (and accompanying points).
Below are the updated points following the penalties handed out at the third round, as Eli Tomac takes over sole possession of the 450SX points lead, one point ahead of Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. Barcia now sits in fourth three points behind Tomac.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|59
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|58
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|58
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|56
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|54
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|54
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|52
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|52
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|47
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|45