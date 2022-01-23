The television coverage of the San Diego Supercross, round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, caught bits and pieces of a fracas between Justin Bogle and Justin Barcia, and now we have heard those actions have resulted in penalties.

Bogle was seen down early in the main event and then later, while being lapped, he drove Barcia off the track near the whoops. While we don’t have footage of Barcia’s original pass on Bogle, our Steve Matthes interviewed Justin Brayton after the race. Brayton was right behind Barcia and Bogle early and said Barcia was making “gnarly” moves and his pass on Bogle was “not good.” Bogle was then out for revenge.