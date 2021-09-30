Track Maps! Layouts for 16 Rounds of 2022 SX

Feld Entertainment has released the track layouts for 16 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (minus the round nine Daytona Supercross). Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, October 5—use this link to sign up for the presale code.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Feld Entertainment was forced to begin the 2021 championship outside of California for the first time in 25 years. And the championship missed the state entirely throughout the 17-round series, as the opening round took place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, followed by rounds two and three at the same venue, before the schedule took to Indianapolis, Indiana (rounds four-six); Orlando, Florida (round seven and eight); Daytona (round nine); Arlington, Texas (rounds 10 through 12); Atlanta, Georgia (rounds 13-15); and Salt Lake City (rounds 16 and 17).

The full 2022 supercross schedule was released near the end of July, locking in a January 8 start in California at the usual Anaheim 1 Supercross at Angel Stadium. California will also host rounds two (Oakland), three (San Diego), four (Anaheim 2), and six (Anaheim 3).

Below are the 16 track maps that Feld Entertainment has released, and the full schedule (The Daytona Supercross is not produced by Feld Entertainment, its track map will be published at a later date). A note on these tracks: the eighth round is the only right-handed first turn. Check them out (click to enlarge each photo).