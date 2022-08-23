After racing the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C and 250 B classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Haiden Deegan moved to the A class. Following his championship in the Schoolboy 2 class at Loretta Lynn’s, Deegan teased some “exciting big things” happening in the near future while on the podium.
Deegan competed in the pro-am races at both the Unadilla National and the Budds Creek National in order to get enough A class points to earn his pro license.
Now, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider is set to make his professional debut this weekend at the Ironman National, round ten of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Deegan will lineup as #438 on his Yamaha YZ250F to compete in is first professional race on Saturday.
PulpMX’s Steve Matthes has announced on Twitter that this news is official, although Yamaha has yet to make a statement. We will update this post with any information from the team.
Deegan going to run #438 https://t.co/dfwtHcPVxH— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) August 23, 2022
Injured riders Matthew LeBlanc—returning following a broken collarbone at the Southwick National—and Levi Kitchen—returning following a broken wrist suffered in practice the week following the Southwick National—will be back to the gate for the first time since July 9.
With Deegan adding another bike under the tent and the return of LeBlanc and Kitchen, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team is expected to field six total riders in the 250 Class this weekend as the aforementioned riders will join Justin Cooper, Nate Thrasher, and new Guillem Farres. Farres made his U.S. debut with the team at the Budds Creek National and finished 6-13 for ninth overall, earning a second ride with the team this weekend in Indiana.
Farres is filling in for an injured Nick Romano, who suffered ligament damage in his thumb that required surgery, ending his rookie season several rounds early. Romano has undergone surgery but is out for the final two rounds.
Main image by Mitch Kendra