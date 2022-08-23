After racing the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C and 250 B classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Haiden Deegan moved to the A class. Following his championship in the Schoolboy 2 class at Loretta Lynn’s, Deegan teased some “exciting big things” happening in the near future while on the podium.

Deegan competed in the pro-am races at both the Unadilla National and the Budds Creek National in order to get enough A class points to earn his pro license.

Now, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider is set to make his professional debut this weekend at the Ironman National, round ten of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Deegan will lineup as #438 on his Yamaha YZ250F to compete in is first professional race on Saturday.

PulpMX’s Steve Matthes has announced on Twitter that this news is official, although Yamaha has yet to make a statement. We will update this post with any information from the team.