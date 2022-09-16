Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Honda Releases Statement on Its Offer to Ken Roczen

September 16, 2022 10:50am | by: &
Honda Releases Statement on Its Offer to Ken Roczen

The following press release is from Honda HRC:

Honda Statement on its Offer to Ken Roczen

TORRANCE, Calif. — Following Ken Roczen’s comments yesterday regarding his contract negotiations, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential Brandon Wilson made the following statement:

“We genuinely enjoy working with Ken and have loved having him on our team for the past six years. We have a ton of respect for the speed and talent he regularly demonstrates on the track, and even more so for the heart and dedication he has shown in returning from severe setbacks. In light of recent comments, we felt the need to clarify a couple of points. We were looking forward to continuing with Ken in 2023, and we recently made him an offer of a contract extension. That offer has never been rescinded, but it was declined by Ken and his team. It’s true that the offer included a stipulation that Ken not compete in a series that has positioned itself as a direct competitor to our supercross and motocross racing partners. We feel it’s important to support our racing partners and to treat all of our riders the same. That said, our esteem and appreciation for Ken are as strong as ever, and they won’t be altered by the fact that our priorities don’t happen to align on this issue.”

