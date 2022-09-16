Christian Craig Confirms Departure From Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Christian Craig has taken to Instagram to confirm his departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. After a long tenure with the GEICO Honda team following the conclusion of the 2020 AMA Supercross and Motocross season, the California native joined the factory Yamaha team. In his post, Craig Yamaha team for their work for the previous two years, as he claimed a handful of 250SX main event wins in 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 250SX West Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross—his first professional title.

On April 1, PulpMX Steve Matthes’ dropped a Matthes bomb that Craig would be going to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2023 on a full-time 450 ride. And no, this was not an April Fool’s joke. Despite one remaining season of eligibility in the 250SX division before he would point out, Craig is expected to jump to the premier class with Husqvarna. As he did in 2021, Craig would race Pro Motocross on a YZ450F.

Coming off a strong Pro Motocross season in 2021, Craig bested his 450cc AMA Motocross points from last year (292 points) by over 80 points this summer, finishing with 373 points. He finished fifth in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, earning one overall podium and seven top-five overall finishes. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will have Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac both returning to the team for 2023, although Tomac is currently expected to compete only in AMA Supercross. Below is his full post thanking the team.