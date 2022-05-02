American Dream Not Over Yet for Jeffrey Herlings

Steve Matthes talked to Roger De Coster of Red Bull KTM over the weekend in Denver and De Coster indicated that the Austrian bosses were worried Herlings could even endanger his 2023 season if he came back too soon.

However, a report surfaced over the weekend from MXLarge.com indicating KTM was still discussing the matter as recently as this weekend at the MotoGP race in Jerez, Spain.

Says the article:

Jeffrey Herlings: "So many months off the bike. I have been swimming and on the bicycle. This week back to the doctor and we hope to have for some positive news. Four weeks is short (preperation to race in America)." Pit Beirer: "Jeffrey (Herlings) will be back on the bike for the first time tomorrow. On Tuesday we will meet in Mattighofen, Austria to discuss his future. We want to do the riding test first and then decide what to do. If Jeffrey is fit, we have a plan to send him to America to race the AMA Nationals."

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer