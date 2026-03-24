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Dylan Ferrandis Set for Detroit SX Return to Racing: "Let’s do a 1 week bootcamp and race Detroit this weekend"

March 24, 2026, 11:00am
Dylan Ferrandis Set for Detroit SX Return to Racing:
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

While we are getting into the second half of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and injuries are beginning to pileup into quite the long injury report, we do have good news to report here. Dylan Ferrandis is set to make his  return to racing at this weekend's Detroit Supercross.

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team rider suffered a thumb injury in his heat race at the Daytona SX and had to pull off before the end of the main event that night. He then missed the Indianapolis round and the Birmingham round after the break after testing his thumb and not feeling enough strength to race safely.

Ferrandis has finished 9-9-11-10-9-9-10-22 in his eight main event starts so far this season. He enters the weekend 12th in 450SX standings.

Ferrandis posted on Instagram:

"Back at it today finally !
Let’s do a 1 week bootcamp and race Detroit this weekend 🔥."

Dylan Ferrandis 2026 450SX Results to Date

Dylan Ferrandis

Dylan Ferrandis

Avignon, France France
PositionRaceClassDateBike
22
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXFebruary 28, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
10
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 21, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
9
Supercross 
Seattle 		450SXFebruary 14, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
9
Supercross 
Glendale 		450SXFebruary 7, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
10
Supercross 
Houston 		450SXJanuary 31, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
11
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 24, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
9
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 17, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
9
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 10, 2026 Ducati Desmo 450MX
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Dylan Ferrandis
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