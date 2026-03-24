Dylan Ferrandis Set for Detroit SX Return to Racing: "Let’s do a 1 week bootcamp and race Detroit this weekend"
While we are getting into the second half of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and injuries are beginning to pileup into quite the long injury report, we do have good news to report here. Dylan Ferrandis is set to make his return to racing at this weekend's Detroit Supercross.
The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team rider suffered a thumb injury in his heat race at the Daytona SX and had to pull off before the end of the main event that night. He then missed the Indianapolis round and the Birmingham round after the break after testing his thumb and not feeling enough strength to race safely.
Ferrandis has finished 9-9-11-10-9-9-10-22 in his eight main event starts so far this season. He enters the weekend 12th in 450SX standings.
Ferrandis posted on Instagram:
"Back at it today finally !
Let’s do a 1 week bootcamp and race Detroit this weekend 🔥."
Dylan Ferrandis 2026 450SX Results to Date
Dylan FerrandisAvignon, France
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|22
SupercrossDaytona
|450SX
|February 28, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|10
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 21, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|9
SupercrossSeattle
|450SX
|February 14, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|9
SupercrossGlendale
|450SX
|February 7, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|10
SupercrossHouston
|450SX
|January 31, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|11
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|450SX
|January 24, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|9
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|January 17, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|9
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|450SX
|January 10, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX