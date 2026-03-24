Pierce Brown Provides Update After Birmingham SX: Broken Collarbone And Dislocated Wrist

Saturday's night show for the 250SX East/West Showdown started with Brown getting taken out on the final lap of the 250SX East heat race and having to go through the LCQ. Unfortunately, the night ended with Brown walking off after a crash ended his main event early.

Brown had a crash near the finish line a handful of laps into the 250SX showdown main event. The Alpinestars medical crew tended to him before he walked off under his own power.

It was a tough blow to Brown's championship hopes as he was one of four 250SX East Division riders separated by just two points.

While it was great to see Brown walk off the track instead of riding off on the medical cart, it appears his title hopes are in fact over. Brown posted an update on his Instagram page tonight this morning, saying he suffered a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist. He said there is no timeline on a return to racing for these injuries.

Brown posted on Instagram: