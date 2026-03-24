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Pierce Brown Provides Update After Birmingham SX: Broken Collarbone And Dislocated Wrist

March 24, 2026, 10:30am
Pierce Brown Provides Update After Birmingham SX: Broken Collarbone And Dislocated Wrist
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Saturday's night show for the 250SX East/West Showdown started with Brown getting taken out on the final lap of the 250SX East heat race and having to go through the LCQ. Unfortunately, the night ended with Brown walking off after a crash ended his main event early.

Brown had a crash near the finish line a handful of laps into the 250SX showdown main event. The Alpinestars medical crew tended to him before he walked off under his own power.

It was a tough blow to Brown's championship hopes as he was one of four 250SX East Division riders separated by just two points.

While it was great to see Brown walk off the track instead of riding off on the medical cart, it appears his title hopes are in fact over. Brown posted an update on his Instagram page tonight this morning, saying he suffered a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist. He said there is no timeline on a return to racing for these injuries.

Brown posted on Instagram:

“Disappointed to make this post. Last Saturday wasn’t my night, dealt with some adversity in the heat and had to pay for it in the main with track position. Ended up catching a rock on the face of a jump and crashing while making a pass resulting in a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist. Right now I’m not quite sure what to expect for recovery time but imma do everything in my power to be back at the races asap. Apologies to the team and all my supporters. We’ve put too much work into it to have it ripped out from under us like this. Head down we’ll be back 🫡”

Leaving the fourth round, Cole Davies leads Seth Hammaker by six points and Jo Shimoda by nine points. Daxton Bennick passed Brown to take over fourth in the standings at Birmingham.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 89
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 83
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 80
4Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 71
5Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 63
Full Standings
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