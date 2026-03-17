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Dylan Ferrandis Continues Thumb Injury Recovery, Ruled Out for Birmingham SX

March 17, 2026, 5:10pm
Dylan Ferrandis Continues Thumb Injury Recovery, Ruled Out for Birmingham SX
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following press release is from Ducati:

Ferrandis Continues Thumb Injury Recovery, Ruled Out of Birmingham

Corona, CA — Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing rider Dylan Ferrandis will sit out Round 10 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, as he continues to recover from a thumb injury sustained at Daytona International Speedway.

Ferrandis originally injured his thumb during his 450SX heat race at Daytona. Despite the setback, he attempted to compete in the main event but suffered a second crash, forcing an early exit. He subsequently missed the Indianapolis round, using the break and the following off weekend to focus on recovery.

After returning to practice this week, Ferrandis and the team determined that his hand strength has not yet returned to a level that would allow him to compete safely and effectively.

The team will continue to monitor his progress and provide updates on his return to racing.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
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