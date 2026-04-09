Star Yamaha Changes: Dudney Shifts Focus to Pro Motocross, Gordon to Make Pro Debut at Nashville SX

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has an update on two of its many riders on the roster. Per the team, Caden Dudney will sit out remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, shift focus to first full season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. Dudney, who raced two rounds of SMX Next - SX before jumping up to the pro 250SX ranks, has shown speed in qualifying and his heat races but has yet to put it together in the main event and get a top-ten finish. He finished 13-11-17-18-16 in his six 250SX main event starts this season. The #82 has some incredible raw speed when it comes to Pro Motocross, as we saw last year in his two starts.

Enter Landen Gordon for this weekend, who will make his pro debut this weekend at the Nashville SX. Gordon has finished 3-3-2-22 in his four SMX Next main event starts this season, with a perfect podium streak going into the Birmingham SX when he was involved in a first turn pileup with his teammate Kayden Minear.

Below is the full PR:

Gordon to Make Pro Debut at Nashville Supercross

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Landen Gordon set for pro supercross debut, with Caden Dudney shifting full focus to his outdoor title campaign

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Landen Gordon will join his teammates in the 250SX East Championship, making his pro debut this weekend at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The 19-year-old Californian looks to gain valuable seat time in the highly competitive Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, much like his teammate Caden Dudney did earlier this season.

With that experience gained in Supercross at the first six rounds, Dudney now shifts his focus to preparing for his first full season outdoors. Last year, the young Texan raced the final two rounds of the Pro Motocross season, earning an impressive 11th-place overall finish in his pro debut at Unadilla MX.

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team General Manager

“From the start, the plan for Caden was to go in open-minded and gain valuable experience for the ‘27 Supercross season. Now that he’s done that, we’re shifting full focus to his rookie outdoor campaign. He showed so much promise last year, and it’s time to set the focus on that. In the meantime, we will move Landen up to give him some valuable Supercross experience starting this weekend in Nashville.”

Landen Gordon – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #180

“The team and I worked extremely hard together, and we’ve decided it’s time to rock ‘n’ roll in the Music City. I’ve dreamt about this moment my whole life. I’m ready to have some fun and mix it up with the East Coast boys!”

Caden Dudney – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #82

“I gained valuable experience for my future in Supercross, but now my focus is on the motocross opener. We’re looking forward to getting the outdoor season started!”

Caden Dudney's 2026 Supercross Results (SMX Next and 250SX)