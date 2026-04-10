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Pro Motocross is 50 Days Away, Tickets For All 11 Rounds are Available Online

April 10, 2026, 9:00am
Pro Motocross is 50 Days Away, Tickets For All 11 Rounds are Available Online
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Now that we are well into April, spring is here, and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is in its final stretch. The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener is now 50 days away! 

We already know the hype for Pro Motocross season: Jett Lawrence vs Haiden Deegan in the premier class.

Tickets for the May 30 Fox Raceway at Pala opener (Deegan's U.S. 450 debut), as well as the other 11 rounds are available online. This is a season you will not want to miss!

Buy tickets now for all 11 Pro Motocross rounds

View the full schedule below.

* all times

AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

2026 Motocross Schedule

Motocross Schedule
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