Pro Motocross is 50 Days Away, Tickets For All 11 Rounds are Available Online
April 10, 2026, 9:00am
Now that we are well into April, spring is here, and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is in its final stretch. The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener is now 50 days away!
We already know the hype for Pro Motocross season: Jett Lawrence vs Haiden Deegan in the premier class.
Tickets for the May 30 Fox Raceway at Pala opener (Deegan's U.S. 450 debut), as well as the other 11 rounds are available online. This is a season you will not want to miss!
Buy tickets now for all 11 Pro Motocross rounds
View the full schedule below.
* all times
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
2026 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 304:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Saturday, June 64:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 133:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 201:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, July 41:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 111:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 182:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 254:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 154:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 221:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 291:00 PM