This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to historic Daytona International Speedway. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out

Comment: Anstie is currently out after a crash in Minneapolis resulted in two broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bruised heart. Anstie hopes to be ready in time to return for Seattle, but at this point nothing is set in stone.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss injured his collarbone and ankle and hasn’t raced yet in 2022. He hopes to return to racing soon.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the supercross season with an injured knee.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill is out due to fractures to his hip and pelvis, sustained during qualifying at Anaheim 3.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin went down hard during qualifying in Minneapolis and sustained broken T6 & T7 vertebrae. There’s currently no timetable on his return.

Fredrik Noren – Back | Out

Comment: Noren has been dealing with lower back pain since Glendale and hasn’t been able to ride properly and hasn’t been practicing during the week. He’s going to sit Daytona out “in the hopes to figure out what’s going on and come back ready to ride the speed I can and should.”