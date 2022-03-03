This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to historic Daytona International Speedway. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450SX CLASS
Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out
Comment: Anstie is currently out after a crash in Minneapolis resulted in two broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bruised heart. Anstie hopes to be ready in time to return for Seattle, but at this point nothing is set in stone.
Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out
Comment: Bloss injured his collarbone and ankle and hasn’t raced yet in 2022. He hopes to return to racing soon.
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the supercross season with an injured knee.
Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out
Comment: Hill is out due to fractures to his hip and pelvis, sustained during qualifying at Anaheim 3.
Vann Martin – Back | Out
Comment: Martin went down hard during qualifying in Minneapolis and sustained broken T6 & T7 vertebrae. There’s currently no timetable on his return.
Fredrik Noren – Back | Out
Comment: Noren has been dealing with lower back pain since Glendale and hasn’t been able to ride properly and hasn’t been practicing during the week. He’s going to sit Daytona out “in the hopes to figure out what’s going on and come back ready to ride the speed I can and should.”
Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out
Comment: Plessinger broke his arm last week while practicing. There is currently no timetable on his return, but he’s out for the immediate future.
Alex Ray – Appendix | Out
Comment: Ray underwent appendix surgery on before Arlington. He’s out for Daytona but should be back for Detroit.
Jerry Robin – Shoulder | TBD
Comment: Robin crashed in the whoops at A3 and sustained an AC joint separation. He’s told us he was going to sit out Arlington and go from there. At time of posting, we hadn’t received a response on his status for Daytona.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy will miss the remainder of the supercross season due to a torn ACL.
RJ Wageman – Wrist | Out
Comment: Wageman went down in Arlington and broke his wrist. There is no solid timetable on his return, but he will miss a substantial number of races.
250SX East Region
Jack Chambers – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Chambers injured his AC joint in his shoulder recently and is expected to miss at least four weeks.
Justin Cooper – Foot | Out
Comment: Cooper is out for the supercross season with a broken foot.
Izaih Clark – Ankle | Out
Comment: Last week Clark posted that he suffered a broken ankle. He’s out for the immediate future.
Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out
Comment: Floyd is out for the time being with broken metatarsals.
Austin Forkner – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Forkner went down hard in Arlington after a cross-jump from Jett Lawrence resulted in a midair collision. Forkner will miss multiple rounds with a broken collarbone.
Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out
Comment: Geistler isn’t returning to racing in the near future due to a broken tibia and fibula.
RJ Hampshire – Head | In
Comment: Hampshire had a hard crash in the second 250SX main last week and missed the third race due to concussion protocol. His team says he’s good to go for Daytona.
Levi Kitchen – Head, Knee | Out
Comment: Kitchen had a bad get-off last week in Arlington that ended his night early. This week his team announced that he was still recovering from the crash, and that he would not be racing in Daytona. Our own Steve Matthes also reported that Kitchen sustained a broken kneecap in the crash.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin is out for Daytona after a practice crash left him with problems with his left labrum. A timetable on his return is not yet available, but early word is that surgery is likely in Martin’s future.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds will miss a substantial chunk of time due to a broken wrist, sustained in a crash during media day in Minneapolis.
Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out
Comment: In Arlington Schock “Ended up having a bad crash in main 2 and ended up have a bruised lung, hematoma on my right shoulder and left knee swelling.” He will be back, but it won’t be in Daytona.
Max Vohland – Shoulder and Collarbone | Out
Comment: Vohland sustained “a massive hematoma to the right shoulder and a couple of small cracks in my clavicle,” in Minneapolis. His team says he should return for Detroit or Indianapolis.
250SX WEST REGION
The 250SX West Region will resume in Seattle, Washington, on March 26.
Mitchell Falk – Back
Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen
Comment: Hammaker is out for the foreseeable future due to compression fractures in his back and a grade three spleen laceration. The injuries were sustained while practicing during the week preceding San Diego.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist
Comment: Masterpool is back riding, but as of now is unsure of when he’ll be able to return to racing.
Carson Mumford – Shoulder
Comment: Mumford crashed in Glendale and sustained a small tear in his labrum in his left shoulder. He hopes to be ready to go when following the 250SX West Region break.
Colt Nichols – Arms
Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder
Comment: Schwartz is dealing with a shoulder injury sustained at A2.
Jo Shimoda – Leg
Comment: Shimoda is currently recovering from a foot injury sustained at A3.
Richard Taylor – Arm
Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm.
Cole Thompson – Shoulder
Comment: Thompson is done with supercross for the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.