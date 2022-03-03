Our Jason Weigandt asked Martin in the Arlington Supercross post-race press conference if he was happy with his riding so far through the first two rounds.

“I think my riding, it’s not bad but the first two rounds, I don’t feel like I’m riding like I do during the week,” Martin said. “Obviously, I’ve got the tracks down at the Carmichael [GOAT] Farm, or the Star Farm now. But I’ve been hammering down pretty good there. So, I’d like to bring that game to the race day and be up front battling with the boys a little more. That’s the beauty of sport. There’s practice and then there’s race day. The truth is, I need to be better on race day. That starts during the week, and then you’ve got to execute it on the weekend. Two rounds in and it’s time to start being better.”

Following the second round, Martin sat third in points with 42, only five behind the tie for the points lead between Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo (47 points apiece) as Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Daytona International Speedway for the 52nd running of the Daytona Supercross. Martin, a two-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion, has excelled at the speedway previously: he won the 250SX main event in 2016 then finished second in the 450SX class the following year in 2017, plus has four more podium finishes in the 250SX Class main event in 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020.