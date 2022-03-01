RJ Hampshire Provides Update Following Arlington Supercross Crash
In the second 250SX race of the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown, RJ Hampshire was battling with Phil Nicoletti late in the race when he suffered a big crash. Hampshire was trailing Nicoletti slightly but misjudged the situation as they went over the over-under bridge, catching his front wheel on the rear end of Nicoletti’s bike. The slight contact caused threw off Hampshire's trajectory and he slammed hard to the ground in an unfortunate racing incident.
Hampshire was tended to by the Aplinestars medical crew and then helped to his feet and off the track under his own power. He did not start the third and final race of the night, officially scoring 3-20-20 finishes for 16th overall. Husqvarna said the following on the #24 in a post-race press release on Saturday night, stating Hampshire did not start the race due to “concussion protocol.”
RJ Hampshire was on-track for a podium night in Arlington as he battled his way into a top-three spot halfway through the first Main Event. With a strong performance through the second half of the race, Hampshire scored his first podium finish in third. He got a top-10 start in race two and he was on a forward charge until he hit the rear-end of another rider and went down with two laps to go. Due to concussion protocol with the Alpinestars Medical Unit, Hampshire was sidelined for the third race of the night.
Related: Exhaust Podcast—Concussions in Motocross (with Dr. Paul Reiman)
This afternoon, Hampshire stated he was “cleared by docs on Saturday” and that he rode today (on his Instagram story he was seen riding in preparation for the upcoming Daytona Supercross).
Through two rounds, Hampshire sits tenth in 250SX East Region points with 25 points total as the championship heads to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, March 5.
Below is Hampshire’s full post.
“This sport can be brutal at times! Bummed to end my night early in Dallas. I must have misjudged where Phil was off the jump and before I knew it I was into his back wheel midair. I’m not gonna dwell on it. We pick ourself up and move on. Luckily I’m feeling good and got cleared by the docs on Saturday. Did a few laps today and will continue to do all I can to be my best at Daytona this weekend! See you there 🏝”