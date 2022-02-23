Aaron Plessinger Suffers Broken Arm in Practice Crash

Aaron Plessinger, who currently sits 10th in the 450SX standings, suffered a broken arm in a practice crash early this week while preparing for round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend in Arlington.

The 25-year-old Ohioan had landed one podium thus far in the 2022 supercross season in his first year with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. While it is unclear how long the injury will sideline him, KTM did confirm that Plessinger will undergo surgery as soon as possible to repair the damage.

Read the full press release from KTM Factory Racing below: