Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Aaron Plessinger Suffers Broken Arm in Practice Crash

February 23, 2022 8:00pm | by:
Aaron Plessinger Suffers Broken Arm in Practice Crash

Aaron Plessinger, who currently sits 10th in the 450SX standings, suffered a broken arm in a practice crash early this week while preparing for round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend in Arlington.

The 25-year-old Ohioan had landed one podium thus far in the 2022 supercross season in his first year with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. While it is unclear how long the injury will sideline him, KTM did confirm that Plessinger will undergo surgery as soon as possible to repair the damage.

Read the full press release from KTM Factory Racing below:

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger suffered a practice crash on Wednesday morning, resulting in a broken radius bone in his arm.

Plessinger will undergo surgery as soon as possible to repair the bone, therefore missing Round 8 of the AMA Supercross Championship series this weekend in Arlington, Texas. While his healing time has not been fully determined, Plessinger will most likely miss the remainder of the Supercross season.

Aaron Plessinger: “I was having a great day training today but unfortunately a pretty simple get-off resulted in a broken radius bone. I’m super disappointed as I felt like I was starting to find my groove this week. We made a lot of progress testing, so I’m upset that all our hard work in recent weeks has come to an abrupt end for the season. I’ll do what needs to be done to recover fully but will most likely miss the remainder of the supercross season.” 

Plessinger at the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross.
Plessinger at the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross. Align Media
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now