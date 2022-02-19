Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Supercross
Minneapolis
250SX East Group C Qualifying 1
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Marshal Weltin
  3. Jared Lesher
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Jett Reynolds Out For Debut With Broken Wrist

February 19, 2022 9:25am
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jett Reynolds was scheduled to make his pro racing debut today at the Minneapolis Supercross, but that's on hold after he crashed on the second lap of yesterday's press day ride. Reynolds went over the handlebars in a rhythm lane, and although he popped back up quickly, he made no effort to pick up the motorcycle, though, clearly knowing he was injured. Turns out the Californian suffered a broken wrist.

Not sure of the amount of time he will be out. Reynolds was already on the comeback trail from a broken pelvis suffered in the off-season.

Reynolds crashed at the start of the second lap of press day.
Reynolds crashed at the start of the second lap of press day. Align Media
Reynolds chatting before the ride began.
Reynolds chatting before the ride began. Align Media

The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now