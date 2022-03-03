How do you even ride a supercross track with no rear brake?

Dude, tell me about it. [Laughs] I found out on Saturday! I didn’t find out before because when I go to the track I put my feet up on the shrouds so my mechanic can put his feet on the pegs. I didn’t touch my rear brake, then I was on the gate I went to put my holeshot device on and that’s when I felt it. We tried to hurry and do something but nothing worked. I actually got a good jump but I had to let go because I would have made everyone crash in the first turn. The hardest thing is when you’re going for a pass, or when someone goes to pass you, you can’t checkup. The first five or six laps I was just learning how to ride, basically. But that’s the sport, you know?

I suppose. What was the issue that resulted in having no rear brake?

I actually don’t know. My mechanic had bled the system before. We’ve been having some issues with the ’22 rear brakes, but this week we found a new way to bleed it and the problem has stopped. But we were all having issues with it. I don’t really know what happened though, I just had no rear brake.

Well nice job in handling that. Switching gears, you’re from Brazil, which I think a lot of fans might not know. What was it like being into moto growing up in Brazil? What’s the moto scene like down there?

Obviously motocross is not as big in Brazil as it is here, but we do have nationals there. I grew up in a small town in a south state of Brazil, close to Argentina, and I was a ten-time National Champion in Brazil on 50s, 65s, 85s, and once I was on 65s my dad decided to take me to the U.S. to race. We didn’t even know anything. We came and found out about all the big races like Freestone, Loretta’s, all those. That’s how it all started, basically. I raced in America and Brazil until 2015, and in 2016 I moved here full time. We don’t have supercross in Brazil, so for me to get into supercross was a really big step in my career. It’s funny because now I’d rather race supercross than motocross.