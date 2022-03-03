We are halfway through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. I don’t know how that’s possible as it feels like we were just dropping the gate on Anaheim 1, but here we are. Ricky Carmichael once said that the series doesn’t start until Daytona and while that isn’t factually accurate, I understand the sentiment. The second half of the series is so much more taxing than the first. Riders have traveled thousands of miles, withstood crashes, and signs of wear begin to show. The Daytona Supercross is also a “man’s race” It's rough, tough, and demanding. There is simply no way to fake Daytona results. Let’s take a look at the track and talk about why that is.

Dirty Little Secrets

Daytona’s start cuts across the middle of the course, effectively splitting it in half. It bends to the left and immediately into a very long straight filled with whoops and jumps. This can get dicey as riders are bunched together and trying to make quick moves. Ideally, riders will go 3-3 and then step on-step off in this first rhythm. Daytona is notorious for deteriorating conditions so watch for who can continue to execute the tougher rhythms as the main event wears on. The final four jumps will likely just be a double-double before the final 180 at the west end of the speedway.

Exiting the 180, riders will want to triple onto the next tabletop, step off and then once again go step on-step off. The 250SX rider will likely double out of the corner and then tabletop-to-single before the standard step on-step off. There is a wall jump to slow things down before entering a set of sand whoops. There isn’t a lot of strategy for these other than carrying as much momentum as possible into the next left hander.