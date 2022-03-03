The Daytona Supercross is unlike any other supercross...blah blah blah you know this already! This event is a hybrid of sorts, part supercross but also part motocross. It has changed, though, as the early races (which predate supercross) were essentially motocross races on the infield of the big NASCAR Speedway. Eventually, it grew more supercross-style obstacles.
You can witness some of the evolution here, as we've picked some choice clips from old Daytona races. Enjoy 'em as a preview to this weekend's 52nd running.
1973: Our own Scott Wallenberg and his dad Wally were way ahead of the curve by shooting videos at the races. This 1973 stuff from Wally was shot on Super 8 film.
1979: Jammin' Jimmy Jams.
1983: Hurricane Hannah is back.
1984: Bailey wins on the track built by his dad.
1985: Hannah's revenge.
1986: RJ wins, Bailey puts on a wild charge.
1987: Ricky Ryan and the privateer legend.
1988: RJ is unstoppable.
1990: Stanton makes it two in a row.
1992: Stanton keeps his streak going by outdueling Damon Bradshaw.
1995: Kiedrowski is the new King with three-straight.
1996: McGrath finally wins it.
2000: Ricky Carmichael wins his first 250 Supercross.
2005: Epic duel between Carmichael and Chad Reed.
2008: The muddiest of all-time, and a dramatic finish!