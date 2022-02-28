Austin Forkner Confirms Broken Collarbone in Crash With Jett Lawrence

In the post-race press conference, 18-year-old Lawrence said he was “gutted” about the situation. Lawrence said the following on the incident:

“It sucks, what happened. I got wild. I obviously didn’t learn my lesson from the first time I got wild once, and I thought I could balls my way through it. But got a little sketchy in the whoops again. Most people saw what happened after. I don’t really like talking about it much because I feel gutted about it. Just a stupid mistake on my behalf of hitting a Tuff Block and taking out another rider. Just pissed at myself. I really can’t say much. I’m sorry to the Forkner family, Austin, and his chick. I was looking forward to racing him this year, because I think a lot of people can agree he’s definitely one of the most talented guys on a supercross track, he has shown many times. I just feel sick about it, really. I don’t have much else to say about it.”

Forkner finished second behind Lawrence at the 250SX East Region season-opener in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last weekend and had finished of 1-4 in the first two Triple Crown races until the crash. Although he did not finish the third race, he scored 19th, giving him seventh overall.