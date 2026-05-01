The 16th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 2, as Empower Field at Mile High will host the Denver Supercross. This is the 16th and penultimate round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It will be round nine of the ten-round 250SX West Division Championship.

Check out how to watch the Denver SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee. The Old Gray GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.

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Monster Energy AMA Supercross