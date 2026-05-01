Results Archive
GNCC
The Dukes
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Cleveland
News
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Landen Gordon
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat May 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Denver SX and The Old Gray GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Denver SX and The Old Gray GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 1, 2026, 6:00am
Monterey, TN The Old GrayProgressive GNCC Racing

The 16th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 2, as Empower Field at Mile High will host the Denver Supercross. This is the 16th and penultimate round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It will be round nine of the ten-round 250SX West Division Championship.

Check out how to watch the Denver SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee. The Old Gray GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Denver

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 2
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 2 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 3 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 3 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Denver Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

The Old Gray GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Denver

     250SX West
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 2
    Empower Field at Mile High
    Denver, CO United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MDT)
    Saturday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    7:00am10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration
    9:00am9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk
    9:30am9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    9:45am10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 9:00am)
    11:00am2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close
    10:47am10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:04am11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:21am11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:38am11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:55am12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:12pm12:22pm 12:12pm – 12:22pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice
    12:22pm12:32pm 12:22pm – 12:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    12:32pm1:10pm 12:32pm – 1:10pm Track Maintenance
    1:10pm1:22pm 1:10pm – 1:22pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    1:27pm1:39pm 1:27pm – 1:39pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    1:39pm1:49pm 1:39pm – 1:49pm Track Maintenance
    1:49pm2:01pm 1:49pm – 2:01pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    2:06pm2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    2:23pm2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    2:40pm2:50pm 2:40pm – 2:50pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying
    2:50pm3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:00pm3:10pm 3:00pm – 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:10pm4:15pm 3:10pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:06pm5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:20pm5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:34pm5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    5:48pm5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    6:02pm6:08pm 6:02pm – 6:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders
    6:08pm6:17pm 6:08pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    6:17pm6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance
    6:21pm6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:33pm6:40pm 6:33pm – 6:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:39pm6:52pm 6:39pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance
    6:52pm6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    6:57pm7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:14pm7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    7:21pm7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance
    7:24pm7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    7:29pm7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:51pm8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Denver Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to Denver, Colorado (Mountain time).

Denver SX schedule
Denver SX schedule SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Times local to Monterey, Tennessee (Central time).

Friday, May 1, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:00pm Progressive eMTB Racing
  • 6:00pm Specialized Turbo Party presented by Gear Bicycles
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, May 2, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min. event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min. event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:30am – 2:00pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 10:00pm Gates Close

Sunday, May 3, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30pm Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr. event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr. event)

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Denver Supercross

Denver Supercross Race Center

Denver Supercross Injury Report

Denver Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Revised: April 28 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
40 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
43 Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Revised: April 30 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac New Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

The Old Gray GNCC

The Old Gray GNCC Race Center

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Thu Jan 8 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - Sat Jan 3 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - "I dunno, man!" Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Mon Dec 29 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Mon Dec 22 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson Fri Dec 19 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson

Follow

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Grand National Cross Country Series

X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Empower Field at Mile High
Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

The Old Gray in Monterey, Tennessee
Track Address: 3781 Monterey Hwy Monterey TN 38574

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round 16.

  • Rd16_Denver_Overview01
    Rd16_Denver_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview02
    Rd16_Denver_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview03
    Rd16_Denver_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview04
    Rd16_Denver_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview05
    Rd16_Denver_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

The Old Gray GNCC Layout
The Old Gray GNCC Layout GNGC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 206
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 180
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 160
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 137
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 133
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 310
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 306
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 286
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 242
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 99
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 96
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 96
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 78
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 72
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 114
2Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 99
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 99
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 90
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 127
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 122
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 114
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 84
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 80
Full Standings
Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted