The 16th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 2, as Empower Field at Mile High will host the Denver Supercross. This is the 16th and penultimate round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It will be round nine of the ten-round 250SX West Division Championship.
Check out how to watch the Denver SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.
NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee. The Old Gray GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 2 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 3 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 3 - 2:00 PM
-
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
The Old GraySaturday, May 2
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Denver250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
Local Time () Track Time (MDT) Saturday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 7:00am – 10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration 9:00am – 9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk 9:30am – 9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 9:45am – 10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours 6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 9:00am) 11:00am – 2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live 10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open 4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close 10:47am – 10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:04am – 11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:21am – 11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:38am – 11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:55am – 12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:12pm – 12:22pm 12:12pm – 12:22pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 12:22pm – 12:32pm 12:22pm – 12:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:32pm – 1:10pm 12:32pm – 1:10pm Track Maintenance 1:10pm – 1:22pm 1:10pm – 1:22pm 250 Group B Qualifying 1:27pm – 1:39pm 1:27pm – 1:39pm 250 Group A Qualifying 1:39pm – 1:49pm 1:39pm – 1:49pm Track Maintenance 1:49pm – 2:01pm 1:49pm – 2:01pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2:06pm – 2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2:23pm – 2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2:40pm – 2:50pm 2:40pm – 2:50pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying 2:50pm – 3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:00pm – 3:10pm 3:00pm – 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:10pm – 4:15pm 3:10pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm – 5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies 5:06pm – 5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:20pm – 5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:34pm – 5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:48pm – 5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:02pm – 6:08pm 6:02pm – 6:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders 6:08pm – 6:17pm 6:08pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 6:17pm – 6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance 6:21pm – 6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:33pm – 6:40pm 6:33pm – 6:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:39pm – 6:52pm 6:39pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance 6:52pm – 6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 6:57pm – 7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:14pm – 7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle 7:21pm – 7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance 7:24pm – 7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 7:29pm – 7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:51pm – 8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to Denver, Colorado (Mountain time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Times local to Monterey, Tennessee (Central time).
Friday, May 1, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pm Progressive eMTB Racing
- 6:00pm Specialized Turbo Party presented by Gear Bicycles
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, May 2, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min. event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min. event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:30am – 2:00pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 10:00pm Gates Close
Sunday, May 3, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:30pm Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr. event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr. event)
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Denver Supercross
Denver Supercross Injury Report
Denver Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|40
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|43
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
General
The Old Gray GNCC
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Follow
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Empower Field at Mile High
Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
The Old Gray in Monterey, Tennessee
Track Address: 3781 Monterey Hwy Monterey TN 38574
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round 16.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|206
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|180
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|160
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|137
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|133
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|310
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|306
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|286
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|242
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|96
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|96
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|78
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|72
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|114
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|99
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|90
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|114
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|84
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|80