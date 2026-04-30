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Updates on Tomac, McAdoo, Linville and More

Updates on Tomac, McAdoo, Linville and More

April 30, 2026, 10:30am
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 16th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Denver, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson is out due to a thyroid problem that’s been preventing him from being able to train and ride properly.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season with a broken wrist sustained at A1 on press day.

Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out

Bogle hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion in St. Louis. He’s out for Denver as well.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner injured his hand earlier this year and is out for the season. He’s looking at being ready to race a 250 in AMA Pro Motocross.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire is working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after his handlebars landed on his foot and he broke two metatarsals.

This bike won't be going out in Denver.
This bike won't be going out in Denver. Align Media

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle before the season and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for Denver.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

In Glendale Miller sustained a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg is out for supercross after suffering a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego.

Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out

Plessinger is out with a labral tear in his hip, which he sustained in Birmingham.

Eli Tomac – Hip | In

Tomac crashed hard during qualifying in Cleveland and missed the last two rounds. KTM announced earlier this week that he will race this weekend in Denver. 

Eli Tomac will return in Denver. 
Eli Tomac will return in Denver.  Align Media

250SX West Division

Julien Beaumer – Back | Out

Beaumer sustained a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs and is out for the supercross season.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms | Out

Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures in both wrists earlier this year. He’s out for the season.

Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out

Chambers broke his wrist while practicing and is out for supercross.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out

Hymas dislocated his left shoulder at A2 and hasn’t raced since. He’ll miss Denver and SLC too.

Matti Jorgensen – Wrist | Out

Jorgensen dislocated and broke his wrist while practicing and is out for the season.

Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung - In

Linville will debut with Triumph Racing this weekend in Denver. He hasn’t raced yet in 2026 due to a crash before the season in which he broke five ribs, lacerated his liver, and collapsed a lung.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | In

McAdoo fractured the top of his humerus in Seattle but will return to racing this weekend in Denver, the team announced earlier this week. 

Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out

Mosiman is working on being ready for Pro Motocross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.

McAdoo is back in action this weekend.
McAdoo is back in action this weekend. Align Media

250SX East Division

The 250SX East Division will resume racing on May 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm

Adams is out after getting landed on in Cleveland and sustaining injuries to his thumb and arm.

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist

Brown is currently out due to a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham.

Izaih Clark – Femur

Clark had a bad crash in Philadelphia and sustained a broken femur. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.

Casey Cochran – Collarbone

Cochran broke his collarbone before the start of the season, then crashed on the same collarbone when he got back to racing in Detroit.

Evan Ferry – Knee, Leg

Ferry tore his ACL in Nashville. He’s had surgery and will not be racing any time soon.

Valentin Guillod - Ribs

Guillod broke some ribs during qualifying in Cleveland. He’s now looking at coming back this summer on a 450.

Ty Masterpool – Shoulder

Masterpool tore his labrum while getting ready for Arlington. He’s out for the season.

Leum Oehlhof – Femur

Oehlhof is out for the season with a broken femur.

Cullin Park – Shoulder

Park tore his labrum in Birmingham and will miss the remainder of the season.

Bryce Shelly – Foot | Out

Shelley broke his foot in Indianapolis and will miss the rest of the season.

Jo Shimoda – Ankle

Shimoda was sidelined in St. Louis when he sustained a small fracture on his left fibula.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel

Swoll is out for the season after injuring his right Achilles tendon in Birmingham.

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