The 16th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Denver, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson is out due to a thyroid problem that’s been preventing him from being able to train and ride properly.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season with a broken wrist sustained at A1 on press day.

Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out

Bogle hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion in St. Louis. He’s out for Denver as well.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner injured his hand earlier this year and is out for the season. He’s looking at being ready to race a 250 in AMA Pro Motocross.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire is working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after his handlebars landed on his foot and he broke two metatarsals.