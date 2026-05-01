Tight At The Top

With the mud in Philadelphia, Ken Roczen was able to swing the points from one point down, to four in the lead, ahead of Hunter Lawrence. With only two rounds left, it is still too close to predict who will leave Salt Lake as the 2026 450 Monster Energy Supercross Champion. The only thing for sure is that both riders need to be on their game in Denver. -Sarah Whitmore

Must Win

As mentioned above, Lawrence now trails Roczen by four points. This puts him in a situation in which winning is paramount. If Lawrence is able to get the win and Roczen gets second, they’ll be separated by just one point going into the final round, with Roczen holding the advantage. If Lawrence wins and Roczen gets third, they’ll still be separated by a single point, only Lawrence would lead. If Lawrence gives up more points to Roczen however, it’ll make winning the title a tall order to fill. – Aaron Hansel

The Spoiler

Cooper Webb hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from this title chase, but for all intents and purposes, he doesn’t have much of a shot. That doesn’t mean he isn’t still going for race wins (and the large bonuses that come with them), and no matter what’s happening with the title, it’s not going to prevent Webb from giving 110 percent. That has the potential to help or hurt both Roczen and Lawrence. If Webb gets between them, it’d have a big effect on points heading into the finale in Salt Lake City. -Hansel