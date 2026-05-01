Tight At The Top
With the mud in Philadelphia, Ken Roczen was able to swing the points from one point down, to four in the lead, ahead of Hunter Lawrence. With only two rounds left, it is still too close to predict who will leave Salt Lake as the 2026 450 Monster Energy Supercross Champion. The only thing for sure is that both riders need to be on their game in Denver. -Sarah Whitmore
Must Win
As mentioned above, Lawrence now trails Roczen by four points. This puts him in a situation in which winning is paramount. If Lawrence is able to get the win and Roczen gets second, they’ll be separated by just one point going into the final round, with Roczen holding the advantage. If Lawrence wins and Roczen gets third, they’ll still be separated by a single point, only Lawrence would lead. If Lawrence gives up more points to Roczen however, it’ll make winning the title a tall order to fill. – Aaron Hansel
The Spoiler
Cooper Webb hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from this title chase, but for all intents and purposes, he doesn’t have much of a shot. That doesn’t mean he isn’t still going for race wins (and the large bonuses that come with them), and no matter what’s happening with the title, it’s not going to prevent Webb from giving 110 percent. That has the potential to help or hurt both Roczen and Lawrence. If Webb gets between them, it’d have a big effect on points heading into the finale in Salt Lake City. -Hansel
The Other Guys
Speaking of throwing a wrench in things, Joey Savatgy and Justin Hill have been like the little engines that could, beating the factory guys the last few weeks. Hill excels on more hard packed tracks like Denver and Salt Lake, while Savatgy was racing injured at the beginning and middle part of the series. When riders come on strong at the end of the series, they are looking for podiums and career best results, not caring what implications it may have on the championship. -Whitmore
Battle for Tenth
The battle for tenth in the 450SX class isn’t exactly the battle everyone is watching, but you know Dylan Ferrandis and Jorge Prado are—they’re tied with 153 points each. They’ve both beaten each other plenty of times so far in 2026, and they’ve both missed some races with injury. Prado is great at starts, so if he’s able to leverage that in Denver, he should be able to put Ferrandis behind him in the championship. -Hansel
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 2 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 3 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 3 - 2:00 PM
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Return of the West
The 250SX West Division is set to return to action this weekend, and although Haiden Deegan has already clinched the title, there’s still plenty to keep track of in this class. Levi Kitchen, in second place, leads Max Anstie by just three points, and Ryder DiFrancesco is only another three points back of Anstie. That’s close enough that second in the points is just about wide open, especially in the volatile world of the 250SX class. Will these standings change in Denver? -Hansel
Stacking Them Wins
Now that Haiden Deegan already has the title in the bag, he is simply out there to see how many more wins he can acquire, and by how much. He has technically won every race since the second round of the season (except for of course when he came from behind at the East/West Showdown in Birmingham only to get docked for cutting a split lane). Will he get another one this weekend, or has his focus been on 450 Pro Motocross? - Whitmore
Bam Bam’s Back
Justin Barcia made his return last weekend in Philly and almost won his heat race in the mud! He ended up going down in the main event, but still it was great to see him back out on the track, and leading! It's always great to have Barcia back in action, will it go even better for him this weekend? -Whitmore
Triumphant Debut
Gage Linville was originally slated to compete in the 250SX East Division, but a crash and multiple injuries before the season got started delayed his 2026 debut. He’s since signed on with Triumph as a fill-in rider, and the decision was made for him to compete in the 250SX West Division for the final two races of the year. How will the privateer do when he lines up on factory equipment this weekend? -Hansel
Conditions
As the series heads west towards the Rockies, it leaves behind rainy spring conditions, and wet tracks. The weather should be sunny and warm/hot. Meaning the Colorado track will most likely be baked in the sun. Both Lawrence (Nashville) and Kenny (Glendale) have won this year in similar conditions, so it is still anyone’s guess as to who will come away with the win with slick conditions? -Whitmore