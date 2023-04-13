This weekend the gate drops at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The 250SX East Region will also resume action after being off for two race weekends. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the action.
450SX
Cade Clason – Ribs | In
Comment: Clason crashed during practice last week and sustained a broken rib and collapsed lung. He rode on Wednesday and told us it went pretty well. The big dog is back for Atlanta!
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
Comment: Craig is going to miss a significant chunk of time after crashing in practice in Glendale and dislocating his hip and elbow and breaking his elbow.
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis sustained a concussion early in the season. He came back at Daytona but a big crash in qualifying sidelined him once again. The team has not announced a specific return date.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is struggling through rehab after sustaining multiple severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. He’s out for the season.
Scott Meshey – Leg | Out
Comment: Meshey is out for the season after fracturing his tibia on press day.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: There’s a chance Musquin might be back for a few rounds at the end of the season. At the moment, he’s still recovering after breaking his scaphoid early in the season.
Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out
Comment: Pauli is out after severing his thumb in Indianapolis.
Alex Ray – Finger | Out
Comment: Ray broke his finger in Detroit. He’s hoping to be back for the final two races.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart underwent surgery to repair a damaged knee and is out for the immediate future.
250SX East Region
Robert Hailey – Shoulder | In
Comment: Hailey is out with a dislocated shoulder sustained in Detroit. He plans on being back for Atlanta.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker is working on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after fracturing his arm before the season.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Comment: Marchbanks is back on the bike and is working toward being ready for the final four races of the season.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out
Comment: Mosiman hopes to be back at some point this season, but as of now he’s still out after crashing hard at Daytona.
Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out
Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion at the Indianapolis Supercross.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | In
Comment: Shimoda will return to racing in Atlanta after breaking his collarbone before the season.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll is out due to a broken arm sustained before the season.
250SX West Region
Action for the West Region will resume in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 22.
Julien Benek – Thumb
Comment: Benek sustained a broken thumb in Seattle. He’s out for Glendale.
Austin Forkner – Knee
Comment: Forkner is working toward possibly being ready for a few rounds of Pro Motocross at the end of the season after hurting his knee in a big crash off the start at Anaheim 1.
Vince Friese – Achilles
Comment: There is no timetable on Friese’s return, who, what we’re hearing, sustained an Achilles injury before the season.
Kyle Greeson – Back
Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
Comment: McAdoo crashed while practicing, sustaining a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum. He’s undergone surgery and will be out for several months.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist
Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.
Stilez Robertson – Leg
Comment: Robertson broke his leg in Glendale and is out for the immediate future.
Dylan Walsh – Leg
Comment: Walsh crashed in Seattle and broke his tibia.