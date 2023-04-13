This weekend the gate drops at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The 250SX East Region will also resume action after being off for two race weekends. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the action.

450SX

Cade Clason – Ribs | In

Comment: Clason crashed during practice last week and sustained a broken rib and collapsed lung. He rode on Wednesday and told us it went pretty well. The big dog is back for Atlanta!

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Comment: Craig is going to miss a significant chunk of time after crashing in practice in Glendale and dislocating his hip and elbow and breaking his elbow.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis sustained a concussion early in the season. He came back at Daytona but a big crash in qualifying sidelined him once again. The team has not announced a specific return date.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is struggling through rehab after sustaining multiple severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. He’s out for the season.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Comment: Meshey is out for the season after fracturing his tibia on press day.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: There’s a chance Musquin might be back for a few rounds at the end of the season. At the moment, he’s still recovering after breaking his scaphoid early in the season.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out

Comment: Pauli is out after severing his thumb in Indianapolis.

Alex Ray – Finger | Out

Comment: Ray broke his finger in Detroit. He’s hoping to be back for the final two races.