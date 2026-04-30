The 2026 Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross World Championship marks the 70th year of its existence this season and racer Jeffrey Herlings is an in-our-time legend in the sport. He’s the all-time leader in career Grand Prix wins with an astonishing total of 114 victories. Ahead of such acclaimed riders as Stefan Everts (101 GP wins), Tony Cairoli (94 GP wins), Joel Smets (57 GP wins), Roger De Coster (36 GP wins), and Heikki Mikkola (33 GP wins), Herlings, the 2012, 2013 and 2016 MX2 World Champion and the 2018 and 2021 MXGP World Champion, has firmly positioned himself as one of the sport’s all-time competitors. And the brilliant racer straight out of Geldrop, Netherlands has absolutely no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Saying goodbye to the Red Bull KTM team after a 16-season run with the organization, Herlings will greet the 2026 campaign with an entirely new racing identity with Honda HRC Petronas. And it’s all going extremely well for the flying Dutchman. Five rounds into the MXGP World Championship, Herlings stands second in the point standings with victories in the MXGP of Argentina and MXGP of Trentino.

“So we’re five rounds in,” explained Herlings shortly after his GP-winning performance at the MXGP of Trentino. “I think we’re looking good. Obviously, I had a massive change. I made a manufacturer change. After seventeen years on the orange KTM, I swapped it for the red Honda. I changed clothing brands. I went from Alpinestars to Fox. I went from Red Bull to Monster Energy. You know it was a big old change, especially after I did seventeen years on orange. I think it was needed. I felt like the relationship between myself and KTM just didn’t get any better at the end. I felt like they didn’t really want to do their best to keep me. They had the financial crisis. At the same point, I was a bit frustrated because I felt like they didn’t want to really, really keep me anymore. I got loads of proposals from other brands and I felt like Honda HRC was the thing for me. In fact, in 2010, I spoke with them about the 250s and then in 2016 we were really, really, really close to making a deal for the future. Now we finally made it happen. Right now we’re four months in with our partnership and right now I have zero regrets and I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

Changing all of those backers and sponsors, the 2026 MXGP season marks one of colossal change for the 31 year-old.

“Everything changed,” pointed out Herlings. “People thought ‘He’s not going to leave and go anywhere else over the last two years of his career.’ But then there are guys like Eli Tomac. He’s been on Yamaha Star for almost five years. Before that he had five years on Kawasaki green. Before that he had five years on Honda red. Me, I literally did seventeen years with KTM and maybe KTM thought ‘He’s probably going to search around, but at the end of the day, he’ll probably sign with us and not going to leave anyway.’ Now I did leave and I feel like it was a good step because after all those years, everything gets normal. Right now, everything is new, you know? It’s like saying, ‘I just got myself a new girlfriend!’ You’re super hyped-up, right? And it’s the same for me jumping into that new team and just seeing fresh faces and seeing everybody super motivated. They want to see me winning because obviously I broke the most records. I’ve got the most moto wins, the most Grand Prix wins and I’m close to breaking the all-time record on points in MXGP, as well. They really all want to see me succeed and that also brings a lot of motivation from them and from my side, so yeah, I think that’s really cool and really good.”

Intriguingly, Herlings had never even tested the Honda CRF450R before setting out to first join up with the team.