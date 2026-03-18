Cameron McAdoo (Arm Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown

Unfortunately, Cameron McAdoo will miss this weekend’s first 250SX East/West Showdown event of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider is out for the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season after fracturing the top of his humerus bone in his arm at the Seattle SX in his heat race crash. Later that night, McAdoo would go on to finish fifth in the 250SX main event.

Now, he said the injury was “ended up being a little bit more than just a monkey bump and some bruises on my shoulder like I thought.”

“I got home and got some scans done, and I ended up fracturing the top of my humerus,” he continued.

McAdoo said it is not a season-ending injury and said, “see you guys very soon out there.”

In the first six rounds of the 250SX West Division Championship, McAdoo finished 22nd at the opener but had five consecutive top-five finishes afterwards, including three podiums. He was sixth in 250SX West standings leaving round six.

The factory 250 Kawasaki team will not have Drew Adams racing this weekend either, as he deals with a thumb injury from the Daytona SX. Nick Romano, who has been signed for the remainder of 250SX East as a fill-in rider for Adams, will make his season debut on Saturday alongside Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker.