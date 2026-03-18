The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

ALL BACK TO EUROPE FOR THE MXGP OF ANDALUCIA THIS WEEKEND!

ALMONTE (Andalucia, Spain) — After returning from the far-flung trip to South America, and possibly taking in some local races to keep up to speed, the MXGP World Championship Paddock prepares to race in Europe for the first time in 2026 as the MXGP of Andalucia takes place this weekend!

The brand new Circuito de Motocross de Almonte venue, which will be the 19th circuit to host GP Motocross in Spain, is located in the south-western corner of the country, just off the shores of the Gulf of Cadiz that leads to the Atlantic Ocean. Only around 100km from the previous Motocross of Nations venue of Jerez de la Frontera, it should be one of the warmest areas of Europe at this time of year.

The two Championships are tightly poised as the red plate holders in both classes, Honda HRC Petronas new boy Jeffrey Herlings, and defending MX2 World Champion for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Simon Längenfelder, both took victory in Argentina after scoring zero points in the previous day’s Qualifying Races.

“The Bullet” sits level on points with his teammate Tom Vialle, and only two markers ahead of reigning Champ Romain Febvre, with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP rider taking victory the last time the series visited Spain.