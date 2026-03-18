Justin Bogle Set to Make Return to Supercross at Birmingham Saturday

Justin Bogle is making his return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After last racing the 2022 SX finale in Utah, the 2014 250SX East Champion is making his return to 450SX starting this weekend. Bogle will be back with the Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance squad that he last raced AMA Supercross with. He spent time racing in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), most recently on a Stark Varg electric motorcycle.

Now, Bogle is back with the HEP Motorsports team and his best bud, Colt Nichols.

Bogle's last 450SX start: May 7, 2022.

His next 450SX race: this weekend's Birmingham SX

Over 3 years and 10 months between 450SX AMA Supercross rounds for Bogle! How does this weekend go?