The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 7, as State Farm Stadium hosts the Glendale Supercross.
Check out how to watch round five below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Glendale for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for round five: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Glendale also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
GlendaleKTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 7
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Glendale250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 7
Local Time () Track Time (MST) Thursday 12:00pm – 4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 7:00am – 5:00pm 7:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 7:00am – 10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration 9:00am – 9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk 9:30am – 9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 9:45am – 10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 11:00am – 2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live 10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open 4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close 10:30am – 10:42am 10:30am – 10:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:47am – 10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:04am – 11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:21am – 11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:38am – 11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:55am – 12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:12pm – 12:22pm 12:12pm – 12:22pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 12:22pm – 12:32pm 12:22pm – 12:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:32pm – 1:15pm 12:32pm – 1:15pm Track Maintenance 1:15pm – 1:27pm 1:15pm – 1:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying 1:32pm – 1:44pm 1:32pm – 1:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying 1:49pm – 2:01pm 1:49pm – 2:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying 2:06pm – 2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2:23pm – 2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2:40pm – 2:52pm 2:40pm – 2:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2:57pm – 3:07pm 2:57pm – 3:07pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 3:07pm – 3:17pm 3:07pm – 3:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:17pm – 3:27pm 3:17pm – 3:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:27pm – 4:15pm 3:27pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm – 5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies 5:06pm – 5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:20pm – 5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:34pm – 5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:48pm – 5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:02pm – 6:08pm 6:02pm – 6:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders 6:08pm – 6:17pm 6:08pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 6:17pm – 6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance 6:21pm – 6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:32pm – 6:39pm 6:32pm – 6:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:39pm – 6:52pm 6:39pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance 6:52pm – 6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 6:57pm – 7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:14pm – 7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle 7:21pm – 7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance 7:24pm – 7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 7:29pm – 7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:51pm – 8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Glendale, Arizona (Mountain time).
Other Links
General Links
Glendale Supercross
Glendale Supercross Race Center
Glendale Supercross Injury Report
Glendale Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Updated
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|40
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Glendale - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 7, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
State Farm Stadium
Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for round five.
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|93
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|74
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|73
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|72
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|64
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|88
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|84
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|76
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|74
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|71