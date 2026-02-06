Results Archive
How to Watch: Glendale Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Glendale Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 6, 2026, 6:00am
Glendale, AZ GlendaleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 7, as State Farm Stadium hosts the Glendale Supercross. 

Check out how to watch round five below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Glendale for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for round five: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Glendale also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Glendale

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 7
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 7 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 7 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 7 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Glendale Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Glendale

     250SX West
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 7
    State Farm Stadium
    Glendale, AZ United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MST)
    Thursday
    12:00pm4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    7:00am5:00pm 7:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    7:00am10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration
    9:00am9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk
    9:30am9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    9:45am10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    11:00am2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close
    10:30am10:42am 10:30am – 10:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    10:47am10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:04am11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:21am11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:38am11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:55am12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:12pm12:22pm 12:12pm – 12:22pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
    12:22pm12:32pm 12:22pm – 12:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    12:32pm1:15pm 12:32pm – 1:15pm Track Maintenance
    1:15pm1:27pm 1:15pm – 1:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    1:32pm1:44pm 1:32pm – 1:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    1:49pm2:01pm 1:49pm – 2:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    2:06pm2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    2:23pm2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    2:40pm2:52pm 2:40pm – 2:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    2:57pm3:07pm 2:57pm – 3:07pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
    3:07pm3:17pm 3:07pm – 3:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:17pm3:27pm 3:17pm – 3:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:27pm4:15pm 3:27pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:06pm5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    5:20pm5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    5:34pm5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    5:48pm5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    6:02pm6:08pm 6:02pm – 6:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders
    6:08pm6:17pm 6:08pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    6:17pm6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance
    6:21pm6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:32pm6:39pm 6:32pm – 6:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:39pm6:52pm 6:39pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance
    6:52pm6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    6:57pm7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:14pm7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    7:21pm7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance
    7:24pm7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    7:29pm7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:51pm8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Glendale Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Glendale, Arizona (Mountain time).

Glendale SX schedule
Glendale SX schedule SMX

Other Links

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Glendale Supercross

Glendale Supercross Race Center

Glendale Supercross Injury Report

Glendale Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

February 7, 2026
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Revised: February 6 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
40 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 7, 2026
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Revised: February 4 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Other Info

State Farm Stadium
Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round five.

  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview01
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview02
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview03
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview04
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview05
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 93
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 74
3Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 73
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 72
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 64
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 88
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 84
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 76
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 74
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 71
Full Standings

