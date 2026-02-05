The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia is recovering after a huge crash at A1, in which he sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s out for the time being, but at least he’s back on a bicycle.