Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Ryder Leblond second place was more hard fought. Fourth off the gate, Leblond made quick work of third place rider Braxton Hintze on the first hill. Cody Webb (second place) pulled ahead but a broken footpeg gave Leblond the edge to reel him back in. He recalled “I broke into second halfway through the first lap. “I think I gained a little bit on Trystan and maintained that gap for like a lap or two, going into the last three laps. I had a four- or five-minute gap the whole time. If I was there maybe I could have made something happen, but it was too big of a gap, but I kept pushing”. LeBlond was still happy with his performance exclaiming “Race was cool. It was a little easier than normal, but it was fast, dusty, definitely more dry than it has been in the past. No snow. Pretty good”

Makana Barger emerged victorious once again in the A-class, using strategy to get the edge. “I started off pretty good, but I took a wrong turn. I turned my back and saw Boogie just blow right by me. I turned around, caught up to him but we ran into some traffic. I took a straight line and gave him a little block pass and got by him” Makana stated, satisfied with his race.

King of the Motos also debuts two new Pro classes. Racer Aidan Manger broke the champagne as the sole rider in the “E-Moto” class. Also newly minted in the “Pro Four-Stroke” class. Six-time champion Cody Webb led the class with fellow teammate Riley Bender in tow. A primer for the new, and a battleground for the experienced, King of the Motos is the arena of legends. Epic downhills, rocky washes, and monumental climbs set the tone for the AMA US Hard Enduro season and the memories of this weekend will be the fuel to push harder in the next round.

The AMA National Hard Enduro season moves across the Pacific Ocean for the Ultimate Hawaiian Hard Enduro on February 20, 2026. The Garden Island Motorcycle Club on the island of Kauai will host US Hard Enduro for the third consecutive year, bringing a completely opposite change of scenery between Round 1 and 2.